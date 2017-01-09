College Football Playoff: Should we expand the tournament?

The College Football Playoff is three years in and so far, it’s been okay. With a changing College Football landscape, however, some are calling for tournament expansion.

There are numerous opinions out there since the four-team College Football Playoff format was established in 2014. Some pundits out there have said the Semifinal games have underwhelmed.

Look at the Clemson Tigers’ games so far in these past two College Football Playoff Semifinals. The Tigers have outscored their opponent 67-17 in back-to-back appearances. Their recent 31-0 victory over Ohio State was the first ever shutout in Urban Meyer’s coaching career.

Then there’s the defending National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide has outscored their opponent 62-7 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal two years running.

In 2015, the Buckeyes upset Alabama 42-35 in the inaugural College Football Playoff Semifinal. But that’s been the closest semifinal to date. The margin of victory in the College Football Playoff Semifinal without that game sits currently at 29 points per game.

Then there’s the player’s viewpoint. While playoff expansion is theoretical in nature, adding extra games means added risk. With injuries possible on every play, one wrong move could cost a potential NFL draft pick millions of dollars.

Michigan tight end Jake Butt tore his ACL in the Wolverines’ Orange Bowl loss to Florida State. As a result, he likely will not be ready for the 2017 NFL season. Butt is the second-ranked tight end in the 2017 NFL Draft class.

We saw numerous players sit out their respective bowl games too. LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey sat out to avoid further injury. After all, as unpaid athletes, there are risks that come with playing college football.

The overall opinion is the College Football Playoff is just fine and I agree with those sentiments. The College Football Playoff Committee got the final four teams correct this season and that’s all that matters.

Don’t Expand the College Football Playoffs.

But should an expansion happen? The short answer is no. Instead, teams should schedule tougher opponents or win their early games against ranked opponents. The Crimson Tide’s strength of schedule ranks third in the FBS. The Tigers’ ranks 17th. Alabama beat nine ranked opponents while Clemson beat four to get to this stage.

Take this season’s 24-7 result with Alabama vs. Washington. Fans knew the Huskies and Crimson Tide boasted very good defenses and nobody knew how the offenses would play. But it came as no surprise to no one that the Crimson Tide shut down the Huskies’ offense.

This year’s group of four in the College Football Playoff was either undefeated or had one-loss. There was equality across the board considering which conference each team came from. Of the Power 5 conference, the Big Ten (Ohio State), Pac-12 (Washington), Atlantic Coast Conference (Clemson) and Southeastern Conference (Alabama) were all present.

Outrage may exist on the back end based on Conference Champion winners or upsets, but an expansion doesn’t support the best interests of the players. At the end of the day, it’s about the best two teams facing each other for the National Championship. With Clemson vs. Alabama rematch looming, fans ultimately get their wish.

The Alabama defense has played dominant all season long and is arguably one of the best Nick Saban has had. They held the Huskies to a season-low 14 first downs and forced Washington into a season-high three turnovers in the victory.

Improve Your Strength of Schedule or Win Your Big Games .

Teams could help their case by scheduling stronger opponents or winning games against ranked opponents early.

Exhibit A. The Western Michigan Broncos. The Broncos finished the regular season undefeated at 13-0 and as Mid-American Conference Champions. But they had zero wins over a ranked team entering bowl season.

Despite the 12th ranking in the AP Poll, their strength of schedule was 107 out of 128 teams this season. Even though they finished the regular season undefeated, their level of competition wasn’t worthy of any notice. Granted they played Big Ten opponents Northwestern and Illinois this season. But both teams finished 2016 with a combined record of 9-15.

The Broncos will need to reach a bit higher in scheduling in 2017. They face the USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans on next year’s slate so they certainly got the memo.

Exhibit B. The Penn State Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season 11-2 despite winning the Big Ten Championship. They won nine straight games entering bowl season but started the year 2-2. They lost 42-39 to Pittsburgh and 49-10 to Michigan, otherwise sleepwalking early through the season. Ironically, they finished how the season how they started.

Penn State lost to the USC Trojans 52-49 surrendering 17 points in the fourth quarter. They led 49-35 entering the fourth quarter. They made the Playoff Committee look smart for leaving them out of the mix with their epic collapse. The Nittany Lions went 2-2 against ranked opponents in 2016.

Going forward, teams will have to answer the challenge early. As one-loss puts teams on ice while two-losses possibly leaves them on the outside looking in every time.

This article originally appeared on