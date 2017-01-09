Check out the BamaHammer College Football Playoff National Championship Drinking Game.

Well folks, it’s almost here. In just a few short hours, Alabama and Clemson will square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Tampa, Florida.

Maybe you are calm and confident in a Tide victory. Maybe you’re freaking out a little bit like me and need something to calm your nerves. Whether you’ve kicked into Panic Mode or you’re just chillin with friends, everyone appreciates a good drinking game.

Below, you’ll find the Official BamaHammer CFP National Championship Drinking Game. You should probably print it off so you can use your phone and/or computer to interact with us on Twitter (@Bama_Hammer) and Facebook (BamaHammer Fans). We’ll be going live at 7:15pm central, right before kickoff, and will stay with ya til the (hopefully amazing) end.

Have fun. Drink responsibly. And most importantly, cheer on our Tide to victory!

Official BamaHammer CFP National Championship Drinking Game

Take A Drink When…

*Alabama gets a first down.

*Any of the announcers says the word “undefeated”, since Bama is 14-0 heading into the game.

*Anyone says the word “rematch”. Then roll your eyes. Hard.

*Saban visibly swears.

Saban: "Snap the f**kin ball. Snap the f**ckin ball. Snap the ball" https://t.co/wtSyefWLZE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 31, 2016

*Dabo lets out a “Dag-nabbit!”

*There is any mention of former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. All aliases and additional forms of his name (Joey Freshwater, “Dammit Lane”, That Guy Saban Yelled At A Lot For Three Years) apply.

*Adam Griffith sticks even a toe on the field. Don’t even try to act like you don’t already do that anyway.

*The TV crew shows the Golden Vagina trophy. If you hadn’t thought of that when you’ve seen the trophy previously, you’ll never be able to look at it the same way again. You’re welcome.

Take A Shot When…

*It’s 5 minutes before kickoff and in between each quarter – because we’ll all need it.

*Deshaun Watson gets sacked. Doesn’t matter which $%^&-ing awesome Bama defender gets the credit.

*Newly named Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian picks his nose. See below.

Sark's comeback….. taking over for Lane Kiffin. Gets his moment on TV… picks his nose and eats it!!!! Boogs for everybody. pic.twitter.com/gaQJImWCTO — Ashley Ryan (@AshleyLolaRyan) December 31, 2016

I don't care if Sark picks his nose on national TV as long as he doesn't run the jet sweep. — BamaHammer (@Bama_Hammer) December 31, 2016

*The announcers remind everyone for the eleventy-billionth time that Dabo Swinny was a walk-on at Alabama and played on the ’92 national championship team.

*A Clemson player tries to give an Alabama player a prostate exam.

Take A Sip When…

*Saban is shown yelling at someone. Just a sip, guys. No one needs alcohol poisoning.

Shotgun A Beer When…

*Jalen Hurts runs downfield carrying the ball like a loaf of bread. At least, that’s what I want to do every time I see that happen.

Finish Your Drink When…

*Bama scores a defensive touchdown

*Alabama wins National Championship number 17 – the fifth one in eight years.

After that, be sure to party like it’s 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, or 2015.

Because Roll Tide, y’all.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game kicks off on ESPN tonight at 7:30pm central time. Read all about the ESPN MegaCast here, and don’t forget to chat with Meredith (@DivineMrsMH) and the BamaHammer crew on Twitter and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on