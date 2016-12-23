Who will win the College Football Playoff? Making the case for each team

Think you know exactly how the College Football Playoff will play out? It’s not that clear.

Sure, top-seed Alabama is the defending national champion and boasts an undefeated record entering its Peach Bowl semifinal against Washington. But No. 2 Clemson may be just as good or even better than it was last season when the Crimson Tide needed a clutch onside kick to help put away the Tigers in the title game. And No. 3 Ohio State boasts some of the most impressive wins of the season with its young, revamped roster coming into form down the stretch. And don’t write off No. 4 Washington, undaunted by the challenge of facing Alabama on New Year’s Eve after blowing out nearly everyone in the Pac-12 with its balanced attack and ferocious defense.

There are strong arguments for any of the four playoff teams to end the season with the national title. SI’s college football experts make the case for each of the four.

