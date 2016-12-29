College Football Playoff: 5 Reasons Washington will win National Championship

Washington makes its first ever playoff appearance when they take on Alabama in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and will look to make it even further than that. Here are five reasons Washington can win the National Championship.

The Washington Huskies were expected to be improved this season, but just how much they improved is what was unexpected. The Huskies have proven to be one of college football’s most exciting and best teams to watch and they will look to make a splash against the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide when the two teams face off on New Year’s Eve.

Washington rolled through most of their opponents this season, with the only bump in the road being a 26-13 loss to a hot USC team towards the end of the season. The Huskies rebounded and won their next two matchups against Arizona State and Washington State; then followed those wins up with their destruction of Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Huskies are led by a trifecta of offensive players in quarterback Jake Browning, running back Myles Gaskin and wide receiver John Ross, as well as an excellent defense that tends to be overlooked.

Washington is dangerous and will look to be proving itself against more established playoff teams; here are 5 reasons that Washington can indeed, go all the way and win the National Championship.

5. Underrated Defense

While Washington’s offense has been respected and envied all season, its defense tends to be overshadowed and forgotten when looking at this team as a whole, but it has been crucial in the amounts of success that the team has enjoyed so far this season.

When discussing the Huskies defense the first number that pops out is the turnovers that they create. Washington leads the country with 33 takeaways on the season. This stat is crucial for the Huskies, considering the level of talent of opposing quarterbacks that they will face. The Huskies defense turned Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau, a guy who had thrown three interceptions all season, into quite the pedestrian player in the Pac-12 Championship, forcing him to throw three interceptions in that game alone.

Forcing turnovers will need to be a major focal point for the defensive game planning leading up to the Peach Bowl against Alabama. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is still just a true freshman, if the secondary, led by Budda Baker, and the rest of the Huskies defensive backs can force Hurts into mistakes, then it will give them a much better shot at dethroning the defending champs. Turnovers win ball games, it’s as simple as that.

4. Offensive Line

In order for Washington to have such great offensive production from its quarterback, running backs and wide receivers, there has to be protection up front, and the Washington offensive line is a stout one.

Offensive lineman Trey Adams and Jake Eldrenkamp were both selected as All Pac-12 first team this post season, and they provide the backbone for the offensive line, as well as allow for the prolific numbers that the Huskies offense has produced in the 2016 season. Washington averages 477 yards per game, and that doesn’t happen without great offensive line protection. Jake Browning is also a big beneficiary of the offensive line, as he passed for 3,280 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Having a stellar offensive line is what Washington needs heading into the Playoff, particularly when they face Alabama. Alabama’s front seven is as good as any front seven that you will find in the country. They force turnovers, get after the quarterback and they are capable of winning a game purely on defense. The Washington offense will be the best and most balanced offense that Alabama has faced all season, it will be a challenge for them, but they have the playmakers to combat the offensive production that Washington brings into this game. If the Huskies are going to find success on offense, the offensive line will be crucial.

3. Myles Gaskin and John Ross

Where would Jake Browning be without his offensive weapons? Well he’d probably still be a great quarterback and put up great numbers but having these two playmakers on your team certainly doesn’t hurt (more on Browning later).

Gaskin and Ross have both helped to balance the Washington offense, providing a serious threat on the ground in Gaskin and a receiving threat in Ross. Gaskin has rushed for 1,339 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season; Ross has 1,122 yards receiving and 17 receiving touchdowns. Clearly, both have had a major impact in the offensive production that Washington has achieved this season. Ross and Gaskin allow for the Huskies to be balanced on offense and not have to specifically rely on the run game or the passing game.

Washington has more overall playmakers on offense than perhaps anyone in the Playoff this year, there I said it. With the combination of Myles Gaskin and John Ross, as well as Jake Browning and backup running back Lavon Coleman, Washington is set to be able to put up some points against really good defenses. The Huskies first challenge, Alabama, will be the toughest. The Crimson Tide will have its hands full with that many playmakers, perhaps more than they have faced all year. With Ross and Gaskin, the Huskies have a shot at doing damage on offense.

2. Chris Petersen

If not for Chris Petersen, this Washington would not be at the level that it is at, and most likely would not be playing the College Football Playoff.

Since coming over from Boise State in 2014, Petersen has elevated the level of play at Washington each season and now has the Huskies on the verge of playing for a National Championship. Petersen left perhaps the most comfortable job anyone in college football had. Petersen was a consistent winner at Boise State, and his Broncos teams always challenged for spots in the BCS games. Many thought that he might not ever leave, and who would have blamed him for it? Petersen was the toast of the town.

Washington who seemed to be trending upward under Steve Sarkisian, quickly fell apart and change was needed. Chris Petersen provided that change and many figured that he would be able to redevelop the program. Petersen has done all of that and more, and his presence is vital for Washington in the College Football Playoff. Petersen is no stranger to big games and always seems to come out on top of them. He is a smart coach and manages games well. In order for Washington to upset Alabama and then move forward and possibly win the national title, they’ll need Petersen to be on top of his game.

1. Jake Browning

Browning has been the best player for Washington all season and because of his arm and decision making abilities, the Huskies are in the Peach Bowl.

Browning threw for 3,280 yards and 42 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions on the season, proving himself to be one of college football’s best quarterbacks in the process. Without Browning, the Washington offense most likely would not have been as prolific as it has been. Browning provided the key in being able to get the ball to his playmakers as well as allow for the running game to be efficient as well. The Huskies can get it done either way on offense.

Heading into the Playoff’s, Browning was hot to end the season, in the final three games he threw 7 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions, both of which were against Arizona State. Browning is vital for Washington to beat Alabama and move forward towards winning a championship. He will be the best quarterback that Alabama has faced this season and he doesn’t turn the ball over, which will come in handy against the defensive prowess of Alabama.

Washington can win the National Championship if all of the pieces of the puzzle come together in the favor. Everyone on a team is needed in the pursuit of winning a championship, but Browning is without a doubt the most vital player for the Washington Huskies.

This article originally appeared on