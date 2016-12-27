College Football Playoff: 5 reasons Ohio State will win National Championship

Ohio State has made its second College Football Playoff appearance in three weeks and here’s why the Buckeyes will win it all.

Just two years ago, we were talking about how Alabama was likely to win the first ever College Football Playoff, taking on No. 4 seeded Ohio State in the first round. The Buckeyes were talented, but that had been a rough year of luck, losing Braxton Miller before Week 1 and then J.T. Barrett prior to the Big Ten title game.

The Barrett-less Buckeyes were major underdogs, but Cardale Jones loved being the underdog and led them past the Crimson Tide, 42-35. Ohio State would then take on second-seeded Oregon who just blew reigning champ Florida State out, 59-20.

Ohio State dominated and took home the national crown. Urban Meyer was looking like the best coach in the country, winning it all just a few years after Ohio State was handed down sanctions.

The Buckeyes were clear national title favorites to begin the 2015 season, but it was tough to live up to the lofty expectations and they faltered at home in the second-to-last game of the year against Michigan State. That loss essentially eliminated them from contention even though they felt as if they were the nation’s best team.

Meyer’s team is back near the top this season as the No. 3 seed, taking on No. 2 Clemson for the right to play for the national title. Here’s why the Buckeyes will have the same success they did in 2014-15 and win it all.

5. Elite Secondary

Looking at the athletes Ohio State has in the secondary, it’s going to be difficult for any of the other three finalists in the playoff to pass effectively and consistently against the Buckeyes. You have Gareon Conley and Malik Hooker, who are both considered first-round talents, along with Marshon Lattimore and Damon Webb patrolling the defensive backfield.

Compared to the other three finalists, the Buckeyes have the top passing defense while playing in arguably the best division in college football. They rank sixth in the country in passing yards allowed per game and it’s nearly impossible to have consistent chunk plays through the air against this athletic secondary.

No fly zone? It’s looking like that. Deshaun Watson and Jake Browning or Jalen Hurts could be in for a long game against the Buckeyes.

4. Incredible depth and talent at all positions

The depth chart for Ohio State is as impressive as any team in the country’s, outside of maybe Alabama. The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes have had similar recruiting success over the past few years and Urban Meyer is putting together one of the best recruiting runs in the history of the sport.

While Alabama is consistently No. 1 in recruiting, the Buckeyes have been right there and the roster is currently filled with four and five-star athletes. This season is no different as the Buckeyes have substituted solid players for equally as impressive ones.

It seems like everyone that needs a breather is replaced by someone who is just as impressive. One player that comes to mind is Curtis Samuel. He’s technically the team’s backup running back, but he would start on any team in the country. He’s also an impressive receiver and sees the field extensively for that reason.

Ohio State is the perfect example of a program that hasn’t had to rebuild over the past couple of years despite losing guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Taylor Decker, Joey Bosa and Braxton Miller, but it has reloaded.

This team is as talented and deep as any in the country and that can just wear down opponents.

3. Emergence of Mike Weber

How can you replace a guy like Ezekiel Elliott? The former Ohio State running back who helped lead the Buckeyes to the title a couple of years ago is now a top-three running back in the NFL. He was arguably the best running back in the country last season before deciding to forgo his senior season for the professional ranks.

So replacing Elliott wasn’t going to be easy, and the Buckeyes knew it. However, redshirt freshman Mike Weber patiently awaited his turn in the backfield after watching Elliott dominate last year.

Weber has really emerged as one of the top-two or three backs in the Big Ten and by this time next year, we might be talking about him as a potential Heisman winner. He recorded 1,072 yards and nine touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry this season.

As mentioned before, he has Samuel behind him, pushing him to be the most effective back he can be. If Weber ever gets tired, Samuel has no problem filling in and being nearly as effective on the ground.

Weber touched the ball over 20 times just once this season, but it’s clear he’s starting to emerge as the next great back to play in Columbus.

2. JT Barrett’s time to shine

Two years ago when Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoff, there was a forgotten hero who helped lead the Buckeyes to the promised land. His name was J.T. Barrett and he was the freshman dual-threat who made Ohio State fans forget all about the injury to Braxton Miller.

Before the season even began, Miller injured himself and was ruled out for the season and Ohio State’s title chances seemed to go down the drain with a top Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback out and a freshman starting. However, Barrett played well all season long and led Ohio State to the Big Ten title game.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, he was injured for the game and he gave way to Cardale Jones who then led Ohio State to the Big Ten title game win and a trip to the College Football Playoff even though Barrett was the guy who got them to 11-1.

Jones then went on to win the Sugar Bowl and National Championship Game. He was the hero and replaced Barrett for most of the 2015 regular season, but it was clear who the better quarterback was.

Even though he’s having a somewhat disappointing season stats-wise, Barrett remembers that run that could have been his and he’s ready to step up and deliver for the Buckeyes. It’s his time to shine now.

1. Urban Meyer has been here before

Don’t get me wrong, college football champions are based more on talent than head coach experience sometimes, but a head coach that has coached in and won three national titles in his career, that’s an important factor.

Let’s face it, Urban Meyer knows how to coach in big games. Although he struggled against the Wolverines at home this season, his Buckeyes still found a way to win with a College Football Playoff appearance on the line. Last year, they beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with ease in the Fiesta Bowl.

The year before that, it was the Big Ten Championship and then the Sugar Bowl against top-seeded Alabama and national title game against Oregon. Meyer has been in these big game situations before and even won two BCS National Championships when those were still around.

The only other head coach in the playoff this year with that type of experience is Nick Saban and he’s going to be Meyer’s toughest test. Alabama has been forming a dynasty under Saban and he’s no stranger to national crowns.

However, Dabo Swinney and Chris Petersen have just a fraction of the type of big game experience that Meyer has — and that will play a difference in the end.

