College Football: Final Poll About As Bad As Preseason Polls

College football has come to an end with final polls being released. They are about as bad as the preseason polls.

College football is overly sadly and now we go into the longest countdown in the history of sports, waiting for football to return.

It was a crazy year with some great games, programs returning to greatest and the realization that the SEC is an overrated conference carried by Alabama.

The ACC was the best conference in 2016 by far. It has the best overall record, best bowl record and brought home its second national championship in four years.

Eleven ACC teams made bowl games finishing with a 9-3 record, and only five ACC teams finishing top 25.

The Final Rankings

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. USC
  4. Washington
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Michigan
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Stanford
  13. LSU
  14. Florida
  15. Western Michigan
  16. Virginia Tech
  17. Colorado
  18. West Virginia
  19. South Florida
  20. Miami
  21. Louisville
  22. Tennessee
  23. Utah
  24. Auburn
  25. San Diego State

Breaking Down These Rankings

First things first how in the world do you lose 31-0 and only drop four spots in the polls Ohio State? Why are there three B1G 10 teams in the final rankings we they were exposed as a weak conference this year?

Why is Washington No. 4 still?

How is FSU behind Ohio State and Penn State? FSU played the tougher schedule and lost two of their three games by a combined FIVE points. Michigan blasted Penn State 49-10 and FSU beat Michigan.

We despise Miami around these parts. However, why did West Virginia finish ahead of Miami when Miami rolled them in their bowl game?

Auburn is ranked ahead of Pittsburgh who has an identical record? Pittsburgh beat both the B1G 10 and ACC champs!

Finals Thoughts

The ACC had SIX teams to win nine games or more in 2016. The SEC had three teams to win nine games or more.

The ACC had three teams with less than .500 records overall. The SEC had five teams with less than .500 records overall.

Yet, the SEC has just as many top 25 teams as the ACC? I rest my case.

