College Football: Final Poll About As Bad As Preseason Polls

College football has come to an end with final polls being released. They are about as bad as the preseason polls.

College football is overly sadly and now we go into the longest countdown in the history of sports, waiting for football to return.

It was a crazy year with some great games, programs returning to greatest and the realization that the SEC is an overrated conference carried by Alabama.

The ACC was the best conference in 2016 by far. It has the best overall record, best bowl record and brought home its second national championship in four years.

Eleven ACC teams made bowl games finishing with a 9-3 record, and only five ACC teams finishing top 25.

The Final Rankings

Clemson Alabama USC Washington Oklahoma Ohio State Penn State Florida State Wisconsin Michigan Oklahoma State Stanford LSU Florida Western Michigan Virginia Tech Colorado West Virginia South Florida Miami Louisville Tennessee Utah Auburn San Diego State

Breaking Down These Rankings

First things first how in the world do you lose 31-0 and only drop four spots in the polls Ohio State? Why are there three B1G 10 teams in the final rankings we they were exposed as a weak conference this year?

Why is Washington No. 4 still?

How is FSU behind Ohio State and Penn State? FSU played the tougher schedule and lost two of their three games by a combined FIVE points. Michigan blasted Penn State 49-10 and FSU beat Michigan.

We despise Miami around these parts. However, why did West Virginia finish ahead of Miami when Miami rolled them in their bowl game?

Auburn is ranked ahead of Pittsburgh who has an identical record? Pittsburgh beat both the B1G 10 and ACC champs!

Finals Thoughts

This the cherry on top of a dominant year for #ACC Football. Best Conference in America, its not that close. — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) January 10, 2017

#ACC just went 10-4 vs. #SEC this year and 9-3 in bowl season — Aundre Rico kearney (@savage7_LPD) January 10, 2017

The ACC had SIX teams to win nine games or more in 2016. The SEC had three teams to win nine games or more.

The ACC had three teams with less than .500 records overall. The SEC had five teams with less than .500 records overall.

Yet, the SEC has just as many top 25 teams as the ACC? I rest my case.

This article originally appeared on