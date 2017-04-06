College Football: Complete list of Power Five spring game dates, times
Looking for the date and time of your favorite Power Five college football team’s spring game? You”ve come to the right place.
Spring is here and the weather is starting to heat up — depending on where you live. That start of spring also means the return of college football, albeit for a little over a month.
The end of the season in January usually marks an eight-month dry spell when it comes to football-related news, but the months of March and April mark a slight break from the gridiron blackout thanks to spring practice and games.
Some games are already in the books, but there are still plenty to keep an eye on. Take a look at when the remaining Power Five conference spring games are, according to FBS Schedules. Note: All games are in Eastern Standard Time (EST).
Friday, April 7
- Florida Gators — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, April 8
- Ole Miss Rebels — Noon on SEC Network
- TCU Horned Frogs — Noon (not on TV)
- Purdue Boilermakers — 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Auburn Tigers — 2 p.m. on SEC Network
- Iowa State Cyclones — 2 p.m. (not on TV)
- Oklahoma Sooners — 2 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest
- Texas A&M Aggies — 2 p.m. on ESPNU
- Clemson Tigers — 2:30 p.m. on ACCNExtra
- Florida State Seminoles — 3 p.m. on ESPN
- North Carolina Tar Heels — 3 p.m. ACC Network Extra
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons — 3 p.m. (not on TV)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs — 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Thursday, April 13
- Indiana Hoosiers — 7 p.m. on BTN2Go
Friday, April 14
- Kentucky Wildcats — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, April 15
- Ohio State Buckeyes — 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Louisville Cardinals — 1 p.m. (not on TV)
- Michigan Wolverines — 1 p.m. on BTN2Go
- Minnesota Golden Gophers — 1 p.m. on BTN2Go
- Pittsburgh Panthers — 1 p.m. (not on TV)
- Utah Utes — 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
- West Virginia Mountaineers — 1 p.m. (not on TV)
- Kansas Jayhawks — 2 p.m. on ESPN3
- Missouri Tigers — 2 p.m. on SEC Network
- Nebraska Cornhuskers — 2 p.m. on BTN2Go
- Oklahoma State Cowboys — 2 p.m. (not on TV)
- Texas Longhorns — 2 p.m. on Longhorn Network
- USC Trojans — 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
- Stanford Cardinal — 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network Live
- Arizona State Sun Devils — 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Friday, April 21
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets — 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra
- Wisconsin Badgers — 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Iowa Hawkeyes — 8 p.m. on BTN2Go
Saturday, April 22
- Syracuse Orange — 10 a.m. on ACC Network Extra
- Boston College Eagles — Noon on bceagles.com
- Maryland Terrapins — 12:30 p.m. on BTN2Go
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish — 12:30 p.m. (not on TV)
- Baylor Bears — 1 p.m. (not on TV)
- California Golden Bears — 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Network Live
- Georgia Bulldogs — 2 p.m. on SEC Network
- Kansas State Wildcats — 2 p.m. on K-StateHD.TV
- Virginia Tech Hokies — 2:30 p.m. (not on TV)
- Alabama Crimson Tide — 3 p.m. on ESPN
- Penn State Nittany Lions — 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Washington Huskies — 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
- Tennessee Volunteers — 4 p.m. on SEC Network
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights — 5 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Washington State Cougars — 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
- LSU Tigers — 8 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, April 29
- Arkansas Razorbacks — 1 p.m. on SEC Network
- Oregon Ducks — 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
- Virginia Cavaliers — 3 p.m. (not on TV)
- UCLA Bruins — 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Check back in to Saturday Blitz for more 2017 spring game coverage of your favorite college football teams.
