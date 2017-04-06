College Football: Complete list of Power Five spring game dates, times

Looking for the date and time of your favorite Power Five college football team’s spring game? You”ve come to the right place.

Spring is here and the weather is starting to heat up — depending on where you live. That start of spring also means the return of college football, albeit for a little over a month.

The end of the season in January usually marks an eight-month dry spell when it comes to football-related news, but the months of March and April mark a slight break from the gridiron blackout thanks to spring practice and games.

Some games are already in the books, but there are still plenty to keep an eye on. Take a look at when the remaining Power Five conference spring games are, according to FBS Schedules. Note: All games are in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Friday, April 7

Florida Gators — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, April 8

Ole Miss Rebels — Noon on SEC Network

TCU Horned Frogs — Noon (not on TV)

Purdue Boilermakers — 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Auburn Tigers — 2 p.m. on SEC Network

Iowa State Cyclones — 2 p.m. (not on TV)

Oklahoma Sooners — 2 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest

Texas A&M Aggies — 2 p.m. on ESPNU

Clemson Tigers — 2:30 p.m. on ACCNExtra

Florida State Seminoles — 3 p.m. on ESPN

North Carolina Tar Heels — 3 p.m. ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest Demon Deacons — 3 p.m. (not on TV)

Mississippi State Bulldogs — 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Thursday, April 13

Indiana Hoosiers — 7 p.m. on BTN2Go

Friday, April 14

Kentucky Wildcats — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, April 15

Ohio State Buckeyes — 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Louisville Cardinals — 1 p.m. (not on TV)

Michigan Wolverines — 1 p.m. on BTN2Go

Minnesota Golden Gophers — 1 p.m. on BTN2Go

Pittsburgh Panthers — 1 p.m. (not on TV)

Utah Utes — 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

West Virginia Mountaineers — 1 p.m. (not on TV)

Kansas Jayhawks — 2 p.m. on ESPN3

Missouri Tigers — 2 p.m. on SEC Network

Nebraska Cornhuskers — 2 p.m. on BTN2Go

Oklahoma State Cowboys — 2 p.m. (not on TV)

Texas Longhorns — 2 p.m. on Longhorn Network

USC Trojans — 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Stanford Cardinal — 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network Live

Arizona State Sun Devils — 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Friday, April 21

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets — 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

Wisconsin Badgers — 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Iowa Hawkeyes — 8 p.m. on BTN2Go

Saturday, April 22

Syracuse Orange — 10 a.m. on ACC Network Extra

Boston College Eagles — Noon on bceagles.com

Maryland Terrapins — 12:30 p.m. on BTN2Go

Notre Dame Fighting Irish — 12:30 p.m. (not on TV)

Baylor Bears — 1 p.m. (not on TV)

California Golden Bears — 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Network Live

Georgia Bulldogs — 2 p.m. on SEC Network

Kansas State Wildcats — 2 p.m. on K-StateHD.TV

Virginia Tech Hokies — 2:30 p.m. (not on TV)

Alabama Crimson Tide — 3 p.m. on ESPN

Penn State Nittany Lions — 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Washington Huskies — 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Tennessee Volunteers — 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Rutgers Scarlet Knights — 5 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Washington State Cougars — 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

LSU Tigers — 8 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, April 29

Arkansas Razorbacks — 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Oregon Ducks — 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Virginia Cavaliers — 3 p.m. (not on TV)

UCLA Bruins — 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network



