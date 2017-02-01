Coach likes Georgia Tech class, not worried about ranking

ATLANTA (AP) Coach Paul Johnson’s recruiting class isn’t much different from the first eight he had at Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets sign a four-star or two, add mostly three-star players, and fill out the rest of the list with two-star or one-star players, and others who don’t rank nationally.

”What you have to do is find the right guys who fit Tech and are interested in what you’re selling,” Johnson said. ”If you’re interested in 100,000 fans and what number you can wear and whether you’re Adidas or Nike, you’re not going to come here. You’ve got to have other aspects of it, and I think our staff did a really good of identifying those guys.”

Georgia Tech went 9-4 last year, closing with a big win at Georgia and a victory over Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Johnson says WR Adonicas Sanders is ”the most under-recruited kid in the whole class.”

The Jackets signed 24 players. Johnson originally planned on 17, but several players, including starting OT Trey Klock, transferred.

—

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No

Best in class: LB Bruce Jordan-Swilling, the son of Tech graduate and 1991 NFL defensive player of the year Pat Swilling, is a four-star prospect from New Orleans.

Best of the rest: LB Jaquan Henderson and DB Tre Swilling, Jordan-Swilling’s brother.

Late addition: OL Boe Tufele, who committed during a campus visit last week.

One that got away: K Joseph Bulovas, who decided last week on Alabama.

How they’ll fit in: The departure of three-year starting quarterback Justin Thomas has pushed Matthew Jordan to the top of the depth chart. Jordan will begin spring practice as the starter with TaQuon Marshall second-team. Signee Tobias Oliver will compete with redshirt freshmen Lucas Johnson and Jay Jones to try and earn snaps in practice. ”All in all, I’m really pleased,” Johnson said. ”We’ll know in three years how good they are.”

—

—

