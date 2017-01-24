Clint Trickett Joining Alabama Staff

Former FSU Quarterback Clint Trickett is joining Alabama’s staff… only months before Alabama faces FSU.

Nick Saban is a dang genius, don’t ever let anyone tell you different. Alabama is set to face Florida State in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta Georgia on September 2nd 2017. The Georgia Dome will have gone to stadium heaven and it will be Jimbo vs. Nick in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

So what does Nick Saban do? Well according to FootballScoop.com he hires Jimbo’s old quarterback. Nick Saban is a genius.

Former #FSU & #WVU QB and current EMCC (aka Last Chance U) QB coach Clint Trickett to join #Alabama coaching staffhttps://t.co/dIKbruyhFZ — Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) January 25, 2017

Trickett was the QB for FSU before transferring to West Virginia.

We don’t know what job Clint Trickett will have, but you can assume it’s some sort of analyst position. It’s a win-win for Trickett and Alabama, even if Trickett is only at Bama for one year it’s a great step on his resume. It’s also not like Trickett is new to coaching, he’s recently been the quarterbacks coach at East Mississippi Community College. You may know EMCC from the ESPN film “Last Chance U”.

Now we know why Bo Wallace got hired at EMCC.

Last Chance Medical School https://t.co/Vo3cC3g5Ev — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) January 24, 2017

Oh and Clint’s dad still coaches at FSU, that might make for an awkward Easter dinner this year.

Saban is a master, and this is just another piece of the puzzle for next years team, but it kinda shows why people hate him too. If you’re not an Alabama fan this sort of mastermind move probably has you rolling your eyes and saying something like “oh because Alabama needed an advantage.” In the end though even if you hate Bama you have to admire the brilliant moves that Nick Saban makes, you’re playing checkers and Saban is playing chess.

Welcome to Alabama Coach Trickett, you’re going to love it here. Roll Tide.

