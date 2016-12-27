Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is reading Urban Meyer’s book to prepare for Ohio State

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers are three-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State, but he’s hoping that he’ll find the key to taking down Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes by reading Meyer’s latest book. Swinney brought Meyer’s “Above the Line” with him for the trip to Arizona for the College Football Playoff semifinal, and says he hopes to review it before the game on December 31st.

Via ESPN:

“I just got his book. So trying to get that thing read by the end of the week. We’ll see if I can. I’ve got to figure out, I’m looking for any little edge I can get. If you all got the Cliff Notes, shoot them my way.”

Meyer released the book, subtitled “Lessons in Leadership and Life from a Championship Season,” in 2015. It’s a chronicle of the Buckeyes’ 2014 season, which also explores some of Meyer’s coaching principles.

If Clemson wins, Swinney will have another nine days to potentially look over Nick Saban’s book, “How Good Do You Want to Be,” should the heavily-favored Crimson Tide advance to the Playoff final.