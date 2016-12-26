Clemson vs Ohio State: Comparing defenses

The College Football Playoff is just five days away! Here is our defensive primer. We are going to be comparing Clemson and Ohio State’s defense at each level, starting with the defensive line.

Defensive line

Games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage. It is no coincidence that Ohio State and Clemson both have talented defensive lines. But who has the edge?

Ohio State

Urban Meyer takes pride in building his teams from the inside out. This Scarlet and Grey defense is no exception. The Buckeyes may be young, however, they are very deep and talented. Junior defensive end, Tyquan Lewis leads the Buckeyes in sacks with 7.5, followed by true freshman Nick Bosa with five.

This Buckeyes team hasn’t been nearly as effective at getting to the quarterback as in years past. In fact, as good as this Ohio State defense has been over the years, their sack total has steadily decreased since their 2014 National Championship season. In 2014 the Buckeyes recorded 45.0 sacks, in 2015 just 38.0 and this season Ohio State has just 26.0 sacks total.

Clemson has faced four defenses ranked in the top 20 in total sacks this season in Florida State (1st), Boston College (tied for 11th), Pittsburgh (tied for 11th), and Wake Forest (17th). I am not necessarily worried about Ohio State’s ability to get after Deshaun Watson, rather, their ability to shut down Clemson’s rushing attack. The Buckeyes are allowing just 117 rushing yards per game.

Clemson

The Tigers have one of the biggest defensive lines in the country. Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, and Carlos Watkins all tip the scales at 300 pounds. It’s safe to say running the football is not easy against giants like that.

The Clemson defensive line is one of the best in the country at getting to the quarterback. The Tigers have 46 sacks on the season, which is second nationally to Florida State. What makes this Clemson front so dangerous is their ability to rush the passer from the interior of their defensive line. Defensive tackles rarely lead the team in sacks, however, Clemson’s best pass rushers are a pair of massive defensive tackles Carlos Watkins and Dexter Lawrence.

Edge- Clemson

The Tigers have more size, quality depth, and balance on the defensive line.

Linebackers

The modern linebacker is asked to do more than ever before with the significant changes that spread offenses have brought to football.

Ohio State

Ohio State’s linebackers are lead by junior middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan who has consistently been one of the best tacklers in this Buckeyes program. The entire Scarlet and Grey defense runs through McMillan.

This Scarlet and Grey defense also featured another talented linebacker in redshirt sophomore Jerome Baker. Baker is the most dangerous linebacker on this team in my opinion due to his versatility and athleticism. Baker is seemingly always around the football with two interceptions and one fumble recovery and one touchdown return on the season.

Clemson

The Tigers have a fantastic duo of linebackers as well in Ben Bouleware and Kendall Joseph. Neither Bouleware or Joseph are the biggest of linebackers, however, their instincts and tenacity allow them to ruin game-plans.

Bouleware is the unquestioned leader of this Clemson defense, his playing style is best described as rugged. The senior linebacker is the most expressive player on the entire team. Whether he is making a big play or someone else, Bouleware is not shy about celebrating.

Kendall Joseph was a relative unknown coming into this season, but, he has became a fan favorite for his consistent play. Joseph is second on the team in tackles with 94 he also has 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 1 interception on the year. While Kendall may be short in stature he is large in play-making ability.

Edge- Ohio State

Ohio State’s linebackers are bigger and faster than Clemson’s as a whole. Their athleticism allows them to impact the game both in run support and in pass coverage as well.

Secondary

With the evolution of offenses in college football, it has become increasingly more important to have a sound group of defensive backs.

Ohio State

Moving the ball through the air against Ohio State has been tough sledding for opposing offenses. This Buckeyes secondary has 17 interceptions, 6 of which were taken back for touchdowns. Ohio State’s ball hawking nature could spell trouble for Clemson because of Deshaun Watson’s turnover habit this season.

Malik Hooker is one of the most physically imposing safeties in all of college football. At 6’2, 205 pounds Hooker is large enough to play down in the box in run support. I expect Ohio State to use Hooker in coverage of Jordan Leggett and to spy Deshaun Watson on third down.

The Buckeyes play primarily man coverage, which should offer some intriguing one-on-one match-ups with Clemson’s talented wide-receivers. Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley, Malik Hooker, and Damon Webb should prove to be a challenge for Clemson.

Clemson

Coming into the season, Clemson’s secondary was the main topic of concern. Many were wondering if the Tigers would be able to overcome the departures of Mackensie Alexander, Jayron Kearse, and T.J. Green. So far this season, the Tigers secondary has been up to the challenge.

Senior safety Jadar Johnson is having the best season of his career, he deserves a good amount of credit for Clemson’s consistency this season. Johnson leads the Tigers with five interceptions and he has been a vocal leader all season long. Clemson also has senior corner-back Cordrea Tankersley who is second on the team in interceptions with three.

Clemson’s secondary has experience facing high powered offenses in Louisville and Virginia Tech, which should give them confidence going into this one.

Edge- Clemson

While Ohio State’s secondary is more talented than Clemson’s I believe the Tigers have a more favorable match-up. Ohio State and J.T. Barrett haven’t been able to move the ball through the air as of late, whereas Deshaun Watson and company are downright lethal at times.

