Clemson vs Alabama: Comparing defenses

Both Alabama and Clemson have championship caliber defenses. There is going to be a plethora of future NFL talent on the defensive side of the ball on Monday night. As talented as both of these defenses are, someone has to hold the edge. Here’s our take.

Defensive line:

Games are won on the offensive and defensive lines. It is no coincidence that Clemson and Alabama are back in the national championship, both schools have outstanding line play.

Alabama

The Tide have undergone some roster changes over the past three seasons, which is a testament to Nick Saban’s ability to adapt. College Football has become spread oriented, with an influx of athletic quarterback. Due to these dual-threat quarterback’s Saban changed and began recruiting defensive players that were faster and could play in space.

This Alabama defensive line is arguably the best in the country. The Tide rank second in the country in sacks with 50 on the year. Opposing quarterbacks have about two seconds to make a decision, otherwise they are likely to end up on their back.

Alabama’s defensive line is stout against the run as well. The Tide are first in the country in rushing defense, allowing a mere 62 yards per game. Even more impressive is the fact that Alabama has only allowed 3 rushing touchdowns all season.

Clemson’s offensive line will have their hands full with the likes of, Jonathan Allen, Tim Williams, Ryan Anderson, and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Clemson

Clemson’s defensive line is overlooked coming into this game, because of the national attention that Alabama’s has garnered over the season. The Tigers have much better depth up front that Alabama in my opinion. I expect Clemson’s defensive line to play with a chip on their shoulder in this game.

The Tigers defensive line has outstanding interior size with the duo of Carlos Watkins and Dexter Lawrence. What makes these two special is their ability to rush the passer. Carlos Watkins leads Clemson in sacks with 10.5 on the year and Dexter Lawrence is next in line with 6.5.

Clemson’s defensive line features one of the most athletic players in the country in Christian Wilkins. The sophomore defensive lineman can play tackle or end with little to no drop off. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables has the freedom to move Wilkins around to exploit opposing offensive lines.

The most underrated player on this defensive line is redshirt sophomore Clelin Ferrell. The bigger the stage, the better Ferrell plays. Against Ohio State, Ferrell had three tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. I expect Ferrell to have a big performance against Alabama’s freshman left tackle Jonah Williams.

Edge- Clemson

This may not be a popular choice, but, Clemson’s defensive line matches up better with Alabama’s offensive line. The Tide have given up 25 sacks on the year and Clemson ranks third in the country in sacks with 49. This Clemson defensive line has the quality depth to rotate in fresh bodies with little drop-off in production.

Linebackers

Modern linebackers are asked to do a multitude of things, from rushing the passer to playing smaller wide receivers in coverage. Both Alabama and Clemson have very smart, physical linebackers.

Alabama

Alabama WILL linebacker Reuben Foster is as physical as they come. Foster has remarkable closing speed on the ball, which allows him to fill cut-back lanes very well, as well as disrupt jet sweeps and screens.

This Alabama linebacker core lost one of their leaders Shaun Dion Hamilton to a torn ACL in the SEC Championship game vs Florida. Luckily for the Tide they had another talented linebacker in Rashaan Evans to take his place.

Alabama’s SAM linebacker Ryan Anderson is one of the most physically imposing players in the country at 6’2, 253 pounds. Anderson is also highly intelligent linebacker as evident in his interception of the screen that Washington attempted to throw early in the game.



Clemson’s offensive line must work to the second level and get Alabama’s linebackers blocked to allow Deshaun Watson and Wayne Gallman run the ball effectively.

Clemson

Clemson’s line backers are not the biggest in the country, however, what they lack in size they make up for in intensity and intelligence. Ben Bouleware and Kendall Joseph are seemingly always around the football. Neither are big, but their instincts allow them to impact the game far beyond their size.

Dorian O’Daniel is the new age hybrid linebacker. O’Daniel is built like a safety at 6’1, 215 pounds, however, he is physical enough to play inside the box. O’Daniel is Clemson’s best linebacker in terms of pass coverage, because of his athleticism.

It will be interesting to see how Clemson’s linebackers hold up against Alabama’s size. The Tide are not only large along the offensive line, they have a freight train at running back in Bo Scarbrough who stands 6’2, 228 lbs.

Edge- Alabama

Alabama’s linebackers are just as physical as Clemson’s and much more athletic.

Secondary

Both secondaries will play a huge role in this football game, Jalen Hurts and Deshaun Watson are two of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. If Clemson cannot move the ball through the air it will be difficult for them to win and vice versa.

Alabama

Alabama’s secondary may be the best in the country in run support. I have not seen a group of defensive backs come down and tackle with the tenacity that Alabama’s has.

In pass coverage, the Tide have two studs in Marlon Humphrey and Minkah Fitzpatrick who have combined for eight interceptions and three touchdowns on the season. Outside of Fitzpatrick and Humphrey, I believe Alabama has some weaknesses in pass coverage.

Tony Brown has been improved this season, however, he has never quite lived up to his five-star ranking coming out of high school. Brown seems to lose focus at times during the games, allowing a bust in coverage. Sophomore safety, Ronnie Harrison is better in run support than he is in coverage. Should he be forced to cover a guy like Artavis Scott in space, I am not sure that he has the speed or lateral movement to stick with Tay.

Despite their shortcomings in some area’s, Alabama’s secondary will make you pay should you turn it over. Deshaun Watson cannot be careless with the football against the Tide.

Clemson

The Tigers secondary has been a pleasant surprise this season. Losing Mackensie Alexander, Jayron Kearse, and T.J. Green certainly hurt Clemson, however, they have done well without the trio.

Jadar Johnson and Cordrea Tankersley have lead this young secondary all season long. Johnson burst onto the scene this year with five interceptions, while Cordrea Tankersley lived up to his preseason hype with a four interception performance.

Marcus Edmond has been Clemson’s saving grace this year, sealing victories against Louisville and N.C. State. Clemson’s secondary may be the key to this National Championship. Should Clemson stop Hurts and company from pushing the ball down the field, the Tigers have a great chance at winning this football game.

Edge- Alabama

The Tide are great at forcing turnovers and Deshaun Watson has been prone to turning the ball over throughout the season. This was a close debate, I believe Clemson’s secondary has less weapons to cover from Alabama, however, I cannot overlook the impact that turnovers can have on a football game.

