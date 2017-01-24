Clemson Tigers: Top five freshman seasons under Dabo Swinney

The Clemson Tigers have recruited at an unprecedented level under Dabo Swinney. Due to their success on the recruiting trail, Clemson has had quite a few instant impact freshman. Here’s the top five true freshman seasons under coach Swinney.

In this day in age of College Football, it is not surprising to see true freshman getting valuable playing time, however, Clemson’s true freshman perform on an entirely different level. Dabo Swinney and his staff do a great job of identifying prospects that fit their scheme and then developing those prospects once they arrive on campus.

Coach Swinney is not afraid to play freshman either. If you are ready to play for Clemson, than you will play. Prime example, the Clemson Tigers receiving core was loaded this past season, however, Cornell Powell and Diondre Overton performed well during camp so rather than redshirting them, Swinney allowed both to gain valuable in game reps.

Expect to see multiple true freshman earn significant playing time in 2017. Five star prospects Tee Higgins and Hunter Johnson will certainly push to get on to the field from day one. Without further ado.

Rashard Hall, Safety (2009-2012)

Coming out of St. Augustine High School in St. Augustine Florida, 247sports had Rashard Hall rated as a low three-star prospect. Hall first season at Clemson was also Dabo Swinney’s first full season as head coach. During that 2009 season, Hall was outstanding for a true freshman, logging 55 total tackles, six interceptions, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Under Dabo Swinney, the state of Florida has been good to Clemson in recruiting. Rashard Hall is one of many Floridians to make an impact at Clemson. Hailing from St. Augustine, Florida, Rashard Hall burst onto the scene as a freshman. Starting on that 2009 Clemson defense was a feat in itself, the Tigers ranked 20th in total defense allowing just 314 yards per game. For Hall to start as a true freshman, was a testament to his talents.

With Hall at Safety, the Clemson Tigers secondary ranked 7th in passing defense. In fact, Clemson had more interceptions (21) than passing touchdowns allowed (20) on the season. Hall’s six interceptions as a true freshman is the most that any freshman defender has recorded under Dabo Swinney. Hall was named second team all-ACC for his performance during that 2009 season.

Artavis Scott, WR (2014-2016)

Artavis Scott is another one of the great Clemson players from the state of Florida. Coming out of East Lake High school in Tarpon Springs, Florida, 247sports had Scott rated as the 8th receiver in the country and 68th overall player in the country.

Following the U.S. Army All-American game, Artavis enrolled early at Clemson. Being able to lift and practice with the team through the winter and spring served Scott well. As a true freshman Artavis Scott started in the slot for Clemson, catching 76 passes for 965 yards and a team leading eight touchdowns.

Scott was lightning in a bottle for the Clemson Tigers averaging 12.0 yards per play. During his freshman season, Scott helped Clemson carve up in-state rival, South Carolina recording seven catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2014 recruiting class is arguably Dabo Swinney’s best thus far at Clemson. The Tigers signed the likes of Artavis Scott, Deshaun Watson, Hunter Renfrow, and Kendall Joseph all of whom played a big part in the 2016 National Championship victory over Alabama.

Deshaun Watson, Quarterback (2014-2016)

Coming out of high school 247sports had Watson ranked as the number one dual threat quarterback in the country and the 41st overall player in the country. Watson was the most heralded prospect in the Clemson Tigers 2014 recruiting class.

Deshaun Watson enrolled early much like Artavis Scott, though Watson was not named the outright starter at quarterback going into the 2014 season. Watson and senior quarterback, Cole Stoudt spilt reps through the first two games. It wasn’t until the Florida State game that Dabo Swinney gave Watson the keys to the car.

As a true freshman Deshaun Watson completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,466 yards and 14 touchdowns despite missing five games due to injury. The defining moment of Deshaun Watson’s freshman year was his performance against in-state rival South Carolina.

During that game against the Gamecocks Watson was 14 of 19 for 269 yards while rushing for two touchdowns as well. What makes the outing special is the fact that Watson did it on a torn ACL.

Dexter Lawrence, DT (2016)

Dexter Lawrence was nearly unstoppable this past season. Lawrence’s performance is not necessarily a surprise. Coming out of high school 247sports ranked Lawrence as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 2 overall player in the country.

Dexter Lawrence, if nothing else, is the most physically imposing freshman Dabo Swinney has ever had. Lawrence arrived at Clemson at 6’5, 340 pounds, which would make him one of the bigger defensive lineman in the NFL let alone the college ranks.

Lawrence was a force from day one at Clemson racking up 62 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two blocked field goals. Big Dex ate up double teams the entire season. Despite being doubled and playing on the interior of the defensive line, Dexter Lawrence was still able to finish second on the team in sack and fourth on the team in total tackles.

Dexter Lawrence was legitimately one of the best players in the country regardless of class, I am sure NFL teams wouldn’t mind drafting him right now.

Sammy Watkins, WR (2011-2013)

Sammy Watkins is the third member of this list that is a native of the Sunshine state. Watkins came to Clemson from South Fort Meyers high school in Fort Meyers, Florida. Coming out of high school, 247sports had Watkins rated as the No. 3 receiver in the country and the No. 19 overall player in the country.

Sammy Watkins was dominant by all standards as a true freshman, leading the Clemson Tigers in receptions with 83, receiving yards with 1,225, and receiving touchdowns with 12. Watkins was also a force on special teams, returning 33 kickoffs for 826 yards and 1 touchdown.

Watkins’ blend of speed and elusiveness took the ACC by storm. Against the likes of Maryland and Georgia Tech, Watkins had 100+ kickoff return yards and 100+ yards receiving. Sammy Watkins is arguably the best freshman the ACC has ever seen.

Watkins was Clemson’s first freshman to be named first-team All-American, the first freshman in ACC history to be named AP first-team All-American, and just the fourth true freshman in NCAA history to be named AP first-team All-American.

