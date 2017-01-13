Purchase Sports Illustrated’s commemorative Clemson covers

The Clemson Tigers are college football's national champions for the first time since 1981 after beating Alabama 35–31 in a thrilling title game.

Clemson capped off a 68-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow with one second left.

Clemson and college football fans can celebrate the Tigers with Sports Illustrated's commemorative covers and issues. These covers, as well as a host of other Sports Illustrated covers featuring Clemson, are available for purchase from SI.

If you're interested in buying one of SI's Clemson issues, including any of the commemorative covers, see below.

You can also purchase SI's Clemson championship package.

