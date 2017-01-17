Clemson Tigers recruiting: LeAnthony Williams

Leading up to signing day, we are going to be analyzing the entire Clemson Tigers recruiting class. Today we are looking at four-star defensive back, LeAnthony Williams.

LeAnthony Williams (CB) Roswell, Georgia:

247sports ranks Williams as the 24th corner-back in the country and 187th overall player in the country. LeAnthony has been committed to the Clemson Tigers since, February of last year.

Best Attributes:

Senior defensive back, Cordrea Tankersley was instrumental in the Clemson Tigers 2016 National Championship. With Tankersley moving on to the NFL, Clemson has a hole to fill at corner. LeAnthony Williams will provide Clemson will more quality depth on the perimeter.

As soon as you put on the tape, it is clear that Williams has a high football IQ. Rarely is he out of position, or beat deep. That tells me that LeAnthony has a thorough understanding of the defensive scheme.

One of the other impressive aspects of Williams’ game is his ball skills. Recruiting defensive backs who can catch is a tall order for any college program, the Clemson Tigers have found one in LeAnthony Williams. The Roswell standout displays his ability to high point the football throughout his film.



Player comparison: Sojourn Shelton, Wisconsin

LeAnthony Williams and Sojourn Shelton have similar game. Both Williams and Shelton are not necessarily big hitters, however, they are sound tacklers in space. Also, Williams and Shelton both show the keen ability to diagnose plays quicker than most.

The biggest similarity between LeAnthony Williams and Sojourn Shelton is their effort. Shelton is not the biggest corner at just 5’9, 180 pounds, yet, his non-stop motor allows him to constantly be around the football. LeAnthony Williams will bring that same level of effort to the Clemson Tigers in 2017.

Expectations:

I expect LeAnthony Williams to come in and contribute on special teams from day one. That being said, the Clemson Tigers have their fair share of talented defensive backs returning next season. Rising sophomores Trayvon Mullen and K’Von Wallace logged valuable minutes for Clemson in 2016 and I expect their roles to expand come next fall. The Tigers also return talented upperclassman Mark Fields and Marcus Edmond.

In order for LeAnthony Williams to see the field with the first team defense he must be patient and bide his time on special teams. I have no doubt that Williams will have a thorough understanding of the defense; when his number is called he must be ready to perform. With time, Williams will develop into a lockdown corner for the Clemson Tigers.

