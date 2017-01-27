Clemson Tigers recruiting breakdown: Travis Etienne Jr.

Leading up to signing day, we are going to be analyzing the entire Clemson Tigers recruiting class. Today we are looking at four-star running back, Travis Etienne Jr.

Travis Etienne Jr. (RB) Jennings, Louisiana:

247sports ranks Etienne Jr. as the 16th running back prospect in the country and the 212th overall player in the country. Travis Etienne Jr. became the Clemson Tigers newest commitment for the class of 2017, Thursday afternoon.

Best Attributes:

The Clemson Tigers are getting a big back in Travis Etienne Jr. Standing 5’11, 200 pounds Etienne is physically ready to contribute from day one. There is much more than meets the eye with Etienne, while he is sturdily built, his powerful lower half allows him to run like a player much smaller than himself, Etienne has 4.4 speed. One other impressive aspect of Travis Etienne Jr.’s game is his vision. Coming from a triple-option offense, Etienne is often lined up no more than three yards from his offensive line, however, his patience and vision allow him to identify running lanes almost immediately.

Player comparison: T.J. Logan, North Carolina

Travis Etienne Jr. compares favorably to North Carolina’s T.J. Logan because of their blend of size and speed. Logan stands 5’10, 190 pounds similar to Etienne. T.J. Logan was a dangerous return man during his time in Chapel Hill because of his speed and vision, he recorded 100+ kickoff return yards in three games his season. I am not sure that Clemson will use Travis Etienne Jr. as a return man, however, he is certainly capable of doing so. While Logan and Etienne are larger running backs, they have the wheels to break the long one any time they touch the ball.

Expectations:

Barring any injuries or setbacks, I expect Travis Etienne Jr. to gain valuable playing time for the Clemson Tigers next fall. Etienne will likely be part of a three-back rotation with C.J. Fuller and Tavien Feaster, however, he will get his fair share of playing time. Clemson will have three different back’s, Tavien being the scat back, C.J. being the power runner, and Etienne being a blend of the two. Co-offensive coordinators, Jeff Scott and Tony Elliot will likely run the football early on in the season to bring along the newly appointed starter at quarterback.

This article originally appeared on