Clemson Tigers recruiting breakdown: Justin Foster

Leading up to signing day, we are going to be analyzing the entire Clemson Tigers recruiting class. Today we are looking at four-star defensive end Justin Foster.

Justin Foster (DE) Shelby, North Carolina:

247sports ranks Foster as the 10th weak-side defensive end in the country and the 128th overall player in the country. Justin Foster has been committed to the Clemson Tigers since October of last year.

Best Attributes:

Justin Foster is listed as a defensive end, but, he is shown playing outside linebacker in most of his high school film. Foster’s best attribute right off of the bat is his athleticism. At 6’3, 240 pounds, there are few, if any prospects that can move like he can at that size. Justin Foster looks completely comfortable playing in space and rushing the passer. One other impressive aspect of Foster’s game is his motor. The Clemson Tigers are getting a relentless tackler in Justin Foster, he is going 100 miles a minute as soon as he steps on the field. When Justin Foster hits you, it is clear that he wants you to feel it.

Player comparison: Ryan Anderson, Alabama

Alabama’s Ryan Anderson was nearly unstoppable this season, racking up 61 total tackles, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Anderson and Justin Foster both stand about 6’3, 250 pounds. The most glaring similarity between the two is their versatility. Ryan Anderson is listed as a linebacker, however, he often played with his hand in the dirt, rushing the passer. Justin Foster brings the same versatility to the Clemson Tigers and he may be slightly faster than Ryan Anderson. Once Foster gets in a college strength and conditioning program he is going to dominate opponents.

Expectations

The Clemson Tigers have outstanding depth along the defensive line. Due to this depth, I am not sure how much playing time Justin Foster will earn as a true freshman. That being said, Justin Foster is going to be a special player for the Tigers down the road, mark my words. With his raw ability and mean streak, Brent Venables will turn Foster in to an unstoppable force. Dabo Swinney and his staff may not recruit the most highly touted defensive lineman, however, the ones they do choose to recruit almost always pan out.

