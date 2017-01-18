Clemson Tigers recruiting breakdown: Jordan Williams

Leading up to signing day, we are going to be analyzing the entire Clemson Tigers recruiting class. Today we are looking at four-star defensive end, Jordan Williams.

Jordan Williams (DE) Virginia Beach, Virginia:

247sports ranks Williams as the 12th weak side defensive end in the country and the 172nd overall player in the country. Williams has been committed to the Clemson Tigers since August of last year.

Best Attributes:

At 6’4, 260 pounds Jordan Williams has exceptional length for a defensive lineman. Williams uses his length to his advantage, which some young lineman struggle with. There are multiple instances of Jordan Williams either batting down a pass or intercepting a pass on film. One other aspect of his game that is impressive are his instincts. Jordan Williams has a good feel for the game, as evident in the way that he diagnoses plays. Opposing offenses struggle to run any type of misdirection plays or screens, because of Jordan’s football IQ.



Player comparison: Romeo Okwara, Notre Dame (New York Giants)

Jordan Williams and Romeo Okwara are similarly built at 6’4, 260 pounds. Both defensive lineman are exceptionally smart football players. Jordan Williams is slightly faster than Okwara, however, their length and ability to use their hands to shed blocks is eerily similar. Once Jordan Williams gets in the Clemson Tigers strength and conditioning program, he will most likely hover around 275 pounds. With that added muscle, Williams will be much more explosive off of the football and more powerful in run support.

Expectations:

The Clemson Tigers are bringing in a talented trio of defensive lineman in Logan Rudolph, Justin Foster, and Jordan Williams. I don’t expect all three to play as true freshman, with the depth that Clemson already has in place that would be a surprise to most. I believe Jordan Williams is going to be part of a special defensive line down the road for the Clemson Tigers. It will be interesting to see what Williams looks like a year from now after being in a college weight training program, he has a great frame to work with.

