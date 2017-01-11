Clemson WR Mike Williams officially declares for the NFL Draft

Clemson has another huge void to fill on offense, as wide receiver Mike Williams has declared for the NFL Draft, as expected. Williams, projected by most to be the first wideout selected, made his decision to forego his senior season official on Wednesday.

In 15 games this season, Williams caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns, including eight receptions for 94 yards and a score in Monday’s 35-31 win over Alabama in the national championship game.

It was quite a bounce-back campaign for Williams, who suffered a fracture in his neck during the 2015 season-opener and missed the rest of that season. He also posted a 1,000-yard season in 2014.

Tigers QB Deshaun Watson announced shortly after Monday night’s win over Alabama that he also was headed for the NFL.