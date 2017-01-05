Clemson Tigers: Mike Williams match-up nightmare for Alabama

Clemson Tigers wide receiver, Mike Williams was unable to play against Alabama in last years National Championship due to a neck injury sustained earlier in the year. Clemson thrived in Williams absence, nearly defeating the Tide 45-40. Now that Williams is back, the Clemson Tigers have a bonafide number one receiver to attack Alabama’s talented defense.

Weaknesses

Alabama’s defense does not have many weaknesses. That being said, the Tide are susceptible to being attacked through the air. There were only two teams who were able to score at least 30 points on the Tide this season, Ole Miss 43 and Arkansas 30. It is no surprise that both Ole Miss (13) and Arkansas (32) are ranked in the top 35 in passing offense.

Mike Williams will undoubtedly pose problems for this Alabama defense. In games vs ranked opponents, Mike Williams averages 7.8 receptions, 111.5 yards, and 14.23 yards per catch. The better the competition, the better Mike Williams plays.

Williams is a big play waiting to happen, which lends well against Alabama’s best cover corner Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey comes into the National Championship giving up 16.3 yards per catch. I expect Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson to test Humphrey early and often.

Size

Taller receivers have given Alabama issues this year. For instance, Ole Miss tight-end, Evan Ingram scorched Alabama for nine catches 138 yards and one touchdown. Ingram and Williams are similarly built both stand at about 6’3, 230 pounds.

Mike Williams uses his frame well against smaller defensive backs. Against Alabama I expect Clemson to allow Williams to run in cutting routes such as slants, digs, and skinny posts in order to box defenders out with his size. Look for Deshaun Watson to target Mike Williams deep as well. The Clemson Tigers receiver is one of the best in the country at attacking the football.

Mike Williams’ blend of size, route running ability, and body control making him nearly unstoppable. I have yet to see a defensive back shut Williams down. Mike Williams has an opportunity to put a cherry on top of his college career with dominant performance in a Clemson win over Alabama.

This article originally appeared on