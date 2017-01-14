Clemson Tigers in the pros: Ranking the 2016 season

Under Dabo Swinney the Clemson Tigers have become one of the elite programs in college football, however, they have also began putting elite players into the NFL as well. 2016 was a strong season for the Clemson alumni in the NFL.

We are in the thick of the NFL playoffs with divisional round match-ups between the Seahawks and Falcons and the Patriots and Texans this afternoon. There will be a few former Clemson Tigers on hand in each game. Look out for Vic Beasley Jr and Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons; and DJ Reader of the Houston Texans.

For Beasley and Garrett this will be their first appearance in an NFL playoff game. The Falcons are looking to avenge their loss to the Seahawks earlier in the season. DJ Reader and the Texans are also looking to avenge their embarrassing 27-0 loss to the New England Patriots in week 4 of the regular season.

8-7

8. Dwayne Allen (TE) Indianapolis Colts:

Allen is in his 5th season in the NFL. With Colby Fleener leaving the Colts for the New Orleans Saints in the off-season, Allen became Andrew Luck’s number one option at tight-end. Dwayne Allen logged 35 receptions (career high), 406 yards (career high), and 6 touchdowns this season. Next season, the Colts must sure up their offensive line to give Andrew Luck time to throw. The healthier Luck is the better Allen’s productivity will be.

7. Grady Jarrett (DT) Atlanta Falcons

Coming out of Clemson, Grady Jarrett was not high on many NFL draft boards, ultimately falling to 137th overall pick in the fifth round of the draft. The biggest knock on Jarrett was his size, at 6’0, 305 pounds the former Clemson Tigers standout was much smaller than the other defensive tackle prospects. Since coming to Atlanta, Grady Jarrett has been nothing but productive. In his rookie season Jarrett recorded 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack. This season, Jarrett improved upon those numbers racking up 48 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and three sacks.

6-5

6. Adam Humphries (WR) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adam Humphries’ journey to the NFL was similar to Grady Jarrett. Both former Clemson tigers were underrated coming out of college. Humphries was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. The fact that Humphries went undrafted is not necessarily surprising, because of his lack of production. Over his career at Clemson, Adam Humphries caught 127 receptions for 1,097 and 3 touchdowns. While those stats are far from bad, there are some receivers in the draft that surpass that in one season. Humphries had a strong season in 2016, catching 55 passes for 622 yards and two touchdowns.

5. Byron Maxwell (CB) Miami Dolphins

Byron Maxwell has been one of the better corners in the NFL for the past four seasons. Maxwell started his career in Seattle playing in the heralded Legion of Boom (LOB) secondary. During his four seasons in Seattle, Maxwell played in and won a Super Bowl in 2013. Since leaving Seattle after the 2014 season, Byron played for the Eagles in 2015 and is currently a member of the Miami Dolphins. Maxwell had a strong season in 2016, posting 53 total tackles, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

4-3

4. Andre Branch (DE) Miami Dolphins

Andre Branch is the second member of the Miami Dolphins defense to make this list. Branch was the number one recruit in the country coming out of high school, however, he did not experience the same good fortune coming out of college. Branch was selected with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. In 2016, Branch posted a career high in tackles with 49, he also recorded 5.5 sacks on the year.

3. Bashaud Breeland (CB) Washington Redskins

Bashaud Breeland has been a mainstay in the Redskins secondary since he landed in Washington. The former Clemson Tiger has to face some of the best wide receivers in the NFL in divisional foes Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham Jr. In the last game of the season against the New York Giants, the Redskins had a chance to clinch their second consecutive playoff birth, however, a late interception thrown by Kirk Cousins squashed those hopes. Breeland was impressive in 2016 recording 73 total tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

2-1

2. DeAndre Hopkins (WR) Houston Texans

Nuk Hopkins is arguably the best wide receiver to ever come out of Clemson. Hopkins got off to a slow start in the NFL, however, he has really come on in the past two seasons. Houston hasn’t had any consistency at quarterback since the days of Matt Schaub, yet Hopkins continues to put up big numbers. This season Hopkins caught 78 passes for 954 yards and four touchdowns. Leading up to their game with the Texans this week, Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick called Hopkins a “Fitzgerald-type receiver” in reference to Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald.

1. Vic Beasley Jr (DE/OLB) Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had high expectations for Vic Beasley after drafting him 8th overall in the 2015 NFL draft. Unfortunately, Vic never seemed to get comfortable as a rookie recording just 26 total tackles and four sacks. Luckily for the Falcons, Vic Beasley was able to overcome his lackluster rookie season, to lead the NFL in sacks this year with 15.5. The former Clemson Tiger is the prototypical edge rusher, built more like an athletic linebacker than a defensive end. I expect the Falcons to move Beasley around this afternoon against the Seahawks in order to contain Russell Wilson. Up until this point Beasley has been the most dominant pass rusher in the NFL, hopefully he can continue to get after the quarterback in the playoffs.

