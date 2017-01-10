WATCH: Clemson takes late lead on Deshaun Watson TD pass with one second left

The Clemson Tigers took a late lead over the Alabama Crimson Tide with a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass with just seconds remaining, giving the Tigers a 35–31 lead after the extra point.

Hunter Renfrow caught the touchdown, his second of the game. Clemson's subsequent recovery of an onside kick sealed a national title for the Tigers.

On the previous play, Alabama was called for defensive pass interference, setting Clemson up with first–and–goal from the two–yard–line with just six seconds left. Watch Watson's touchdown pass to Renfrow below.

Watson's late touchdown to give Clemson the lead followed a touchdown run by Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts on the previous drive.

