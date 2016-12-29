Clemson target Xavier McKinney to announce commitment on January 1st

Dabo Swinney has built Clemson into a national power on the recruiting trail as is evident in the recruitment of four-star safety prospect Xavier McKinney. McKinney is a native of Roswell, Georgia which is in the backyard of Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, one of the best recruiters in the country. Xavier McKinney was previously committed to Nick Saban and Alabama.

The Under Armour All-American game will take place Sunday, January 1st at 1 p.m. Xavier McKinney is set to announce his commitment just before kickoff at 12:00 pm. The standout safety will choose between the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State.

Many expect McKinney to wind up at Clemson when it’s all said and done, though I wouldn’t count out Alabama as McKinney was once committed to the Tide. Hopefully current Tigers commits Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Matt Bockhorst can help seal the deal with McKinney.

Should Xavier choose Clemson the Tigers will be getting a physical safety at the point of attack. McKinney is not shy in run support. The Peach state native reminds me of Mackensie Alexander from a personality standpoint. His twitter feed is full of defiant reply’s to hecklers or other players.

