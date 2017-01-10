Clemson Stuns Alabama in Epic National Championship

The Clemson Tigers are national champions after an unbelievable game-winning drive against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide met for the second straight year in the College Football Playoff. This year’s matchup became an instant classic, as Clemson pulled off the upset so many people thought they couldn’t in the thrilling 35-31 victory.

It was a low-scoring affair early on, with the only points in the first quarter coming on a 25-yard touchdown run from Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough. After limiting his carries in the regular season, the Crimson Tide unleashed the 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back in the College Football Playoff.

Scarbrough wasn’t satisfied with just one touchdown, either. Early in the second quarter he took off for another touchdown, this one going for 37 yards. Although it start to look like a potentially one-sided game early, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson was able to drive down the field for an 87-yard drive that he capped off with an eight-yard touchdown run to cut Alabama’s lead to 14-7.

That was the score heading into the locker room at halftime. Scarbrough controlled the trenches with 76 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, but Clemson had done just enough to make it a one-possession game after two quarters.

Alabama was able to get on the board first in the third quarter after a Ryan Anderson strip led to and Adam Griffith field goal to take a 17-7 lead. Watson was able to close the gap again with a 24-yard touchdown to Hunter Renfrow, but Jalen Hurts found O.J. Howard on a wheel route for a 68-yard score to retake a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Clemson quickly answered to start the fourth quarter with a Watson strike in the end zone to Mike Williams, making it a 24-21 game. They were finally able to take the lead with 4:38 remaining after another methodical 88-yard drive that was capped off by a Wayne Gallman touchdown on the goal line.

The intensity hit a whole new gear after that Gallman touchdown that put Clemson up 28-24, but that didn’t stop Alabama’s true freshman quarterback from leading his team back down the field. He made a number of big plays before breaking away on a 30-yard scramble for the go-ahead touchdown with a little over two minutes remaining.

With college immortality on the line, Watson took control of the Clemson offense to lead the Tigers back down the field with a two-minute drill. Driving 68 yards, Watson left one second on the clock as he threw the game-winning touchdown to Renfrow with one second remaining.

This may have been arguably Nick Saban’s best team at Alabama, but the incredible play from Clemson’s offense ruined their perfect season and a chance for Saban to get his sixth national title.

Watson has now solidified himself as a college football legend, leading the Tigers with 466 total yards and four total touchdowns in the win. NFL draft scouts have been critical of Watson, but this game helped him erase a lot of doubt as he stands out as the No. 1 quarterback in this class.

Clemson will have to rebuild after Watson’s departure, but with a national title under their belt, this team is still in great shape moving forward under head coach Dabo Swinney. Now we’ll see if Alabama and Clemson can make it a third straight national championship matchup in 2018.

This article originally appeared on