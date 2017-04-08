Clemson Spring Game 2017 live stream: How to watch online

The reigning national champs host their annual Clemson spring game this weekend. Here’s how to stream the game online.

The defending National Champion Clemson Tigers are almost ready for 2017, but first they have their annual spring game to get through.

The Tigers’ Spring Game may not be full of highlight plays to prevent injury but the game could give us a glimpse of who will be the starting quarterback. Clemson could have a difficult time replacing Deshaun Watson, but the pieces are there to find his replacement.

Former backup Kelly Bryant currently holds the starting position but competition looms. Freshman quarterback Hunter Johnson is making some early headway after enrolling at Clemson this past January.

Along with Johnson, quarterbacks Tucker Israel and Zerrick Cooper are also challenging for the starting quarterback position. Israel and Bryant are the only quarterbacks with on-field experience in 2016 but Johnson’s early arrival will most likely push the competition into the fall.

Along with quarterback, the Tigers are also searching for a starting running back to replace Wayne Gallman. Luckily, they’ve got five from the 2016 roster to choose from.

Running backs Tavien Feaster, C.J. Fuller, Adam Choice and Tyshon Dye all carried the ball last season for the Tigers. Feaster and Dye scored last season as well, making for an interesting running back competition.

The road back to the College Football Playoff could be a bumpy one for the Clemson Tigers, at least on offense. It won’t be easy to duplicate what the offense did a season ago, averaging 39.2 points per game (14th in the FBS). But the defense returns seven starters which could bode well for them.

Here’s how you can watch the 2017 Clemson spring game online:

Date: Saturday, April 8

Location: Clemson, S.C.

Venue: Memorial Stadium

Time: 2:30pm ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: ACC Network Extra

They’ll need to move some players around to replace cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and linebacker Ben Boulware. But for the most part, the core of the defense is still intact, they’re just searching for a new leader.

