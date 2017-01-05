Clemson’s defense looks to exercise demons in rematch with Bama

Although Clemson’s season may have ended in bitter defeat in last years National Championship, the Tigers played quite well offensively. Rarely does a team score 40 points on Alabama and lose. Unfortunately for Clemson, their defense gave up 45 points to the Tide, 24 of which came in the fourth quarter alone. Luckily Clemson’s defense will get a chance to exercise their demons in this years National Championship rematch with Alabama.

I believe Clemson’s defense has a favorable match-up with this Alabama offense, here’s why.

Negative plays

For starters, the Tigers are very good at forcing turnovers. Clemson has currently forced 27 turnovers on the season, the same amount as Alabama’s heralded defense. This will serve well for Clemson’s defense because Alabama has had issues holding on to the football. The Tide have committed two turnovers against three of the five ranked opponents that they have faced this season (USC, LSU, Auburn).

Clemson’s defense has lead the country in tackles for loss for three consecutive seasons starting in 2013. This year has been no different for Clemson, they are currently second in the country in tackles for loss with 123 on the season. Alabama’s offense is 122nd in the country in tackles for loss allowed with 101 on the year.

If Clemson’s defense can force Alabama into negative plays it will keep the Tide out of third and manageable situations and force Jalen Hurts to beat Clemson through the air, which he has yet to prove he is capable of doing.

Situational football

It is vital that Clemson get Alabama off of the field on third down. Alabama’s offense is 21st in the country in 3rd down conversions converting on 46.11 percent of their third down attempts. Clemson’s defense allows opponents to convert on just 28.99 percent of their third down attempts, which ranks 6th nationally.

Alabama’s offense is very physical. Clemson cannot let the Tide sustain 9 to 10 play drives. Rather, the Tigers must end Bama’s drives when possible to stay fresh and get the ball back to Deshaun Watson.

Balance

Alabama’s offense is predicated on running the football, the Tide rank 11th in rushing offense with 246.71 yards per game. I do not see Alabama being able to run the football with the same success against Clemson.

In the Fiesta bowl, Clemson completely shut down an Ohio State offense that averages 245.43 rushing yards per game. The Buckeyes ran for just 88 yards against the Tigers. Clemson doesn’t need to hold Alabama to 88 yards, rather, they need to contain the Tide to around 170 yards rushing. Alabama struggles to throw the ball down the field. If Clemson can slow the Tide on the ground, they will become one-dimensional.

The two teams that were able to stifle Alabama offensively (LSU and Washington) limited Jalen Hurts success through the air. Against LSU, Hurts only completed 52.6 percent of his passes for 107 yards. Similarly, Washington held hurts to 50.0 percent completion percentage for 57 yards.

Despite their success against Hurts, LSU and Washington did not have the fire power on offense to beat the Tide. Clemson on the other hand, has one of the top offenses in the country who has shown their ability to score on Alabama before.

