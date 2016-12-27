Clemson recruits to watch in the Under Armour All-American game

The Under Armour All-American game is one of the country’s premier all-star games for senior football prospects. This years contest will be held on Sunday January 1st. The players are set to arrive this afternoon, let’s take a look at the Clemson recruits who will be playing in the Under Armour All-American game.

Tee Higgins (WR) Oak Ridge, Tennessee- Clemson Commit

ESPN recruiting nation has Higgins rated as the 2nd wide receiver recruit in the nation. Tee is very physically imposing at 6’5, 188 pounds, it will be intriguing to see how he fairs against elite level defensive backs who can match-up with him physically. All-star games are usually difficult for wide receivers to dominant because of the lack of timing they have built up with a completely new quarterback. I am not looking for Tee to put up big numbers. rather when he has his opportunities I want to see how he will compete.

Xavier McKinney (S) Roswell, Georgia- Clemson Target

The one time Alabama commit has been a priority for Clemson on the recruiting trial for some time now. It appears that this hard work is going to pay off this Sunday as many expect McKinney to choose Clemson at his commitment ceremony during the UA All-American game. McKinney would give Clemson another physical defensive back to help replace senior safety Jadar Johnson. There are rumblings that Xavier could receive a fifth star based on his performance in practices and the Under Armour All-American game this week.

Amari Rodgers (WR) Knoxville, Tennessee- Clemson Commit

Amari Rodgers performed great in The Opening over the summer, however, that was more of a combine setting. I believe that he is one of the more overlooked prospects in the country due to his size (5’9, 220 lbs). A strong performance during the Under Armour All-American week will only confirm these feelings. Rodgers will have an opportunity to showcase his skills against some of the best competition in the country.

Matt Bockhorst (OG) Cincinnati, Ohio- Clemson Commit

I believe all star games such as this one are most beneficial to lineman. At their respective high schools many of these elite level lineman rarely face other lineman of equal talent or size. This week separates the men from the boys upfront. There is nothing like a one-on-one match-up in the trenches, it removes all debate about who is better than the other. Myles Garrett has been nearly unblock-able at Texas A&M, but, before he dominated in college he did so in the Under Armour All-American game with six total tackles, four for loss, and one sack. Bockhorst has a chance to show that he is ready to contribute from day one at Clemson.

A.J. Terrell a four-star defensive back commit will also be in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American game, though I am not sure if he will play due to a knee injury sustained during his high school season.

