Clemson recruiting: Twitter reactions to Josh Belk’s commitment
The 2018 Clemson recruiting class is off to a hot start, over the weekend, the Tigers picked up commitments from a pair of in-state prospects, Josh Belk and Derion Kendrick. Josh Belk hails from Lewisville High School in Richburg, South Carolina. 247sports has Belk ranked as the 4th overall prospect in the state of South Carolina and the 119th overall prospect in the country.
Here are the best twitter reactions to Josh Belk’s commitment to Clemson.
#Clemson commit Josh Belk (@jbelk50) reminds me of Grady Jarrett. Had 78 tackles, 28 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FR, & 5 blocked PATs last season. pic.twitter.com/QTVcbXADWh
— Tiger Talk (@TigerTalkSUR) January 29, 2017
Belk and Jarrett are similar in the fact that both are explosive off of the football. That being said, Belk has much better length and overall size than Grady Jarrett.
Josh Belk and his Coaches at Lewisville HS. Those folks are just good people. Congrats @jbelk50 https://t.co/i3gctNpuwO
— QuackingTiger (@QuackingTiger) January 29, 2017
Welcome to the FAMILY JOSH!! Can’t wait to CU @ CU!! You made a great choice to #RideWithDABO! Compete and WIN at the highest! #WE2DEEP18 https://t.co/IDV9AbJuYy
— TIGERS CLEMSON (@TIGER_FAMILY81) January 29, 2017
Here’s what some of the other Clemson recruits had to say:
 
Don’t plan on us falling off soon… #WE2DEEP18 #ALLIN https://t.co/J4F11TdvGX
— Ⓜ️ike Jones Jr (@_mjones24) January 29, 2017
Mike Jones Jr was the first member of the 2018 Clemson recruiting class and he has been the most active with other prospective recruits.
Another one!! Welcome to the family bro🐯🐯 #WE2DEEP18 https://t.co/WSjy4w32cl
— Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) January 29, 2017
@jbelk50 Congrats bro 💯
— Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) January 29, 2017
Xavier Thomas is the number two overall prospect in the country for the 2018 recruiting class. Clemson and South Carolina are stuck in a tough battle for the Palmetto State native. Should the Tigers win out they will have secured commitments from the number one player in the country in Trevor Lawrence and number two player in the country in Xavier Thomas.
This 2018 Clemson recruiting class is off to an outstanding start, however, their work is far from done. Dabo Swinney and his staff have a chance to haul in their best class to date in the 2018 recruiting cycle.
More from Rubbing the Rock
- Clemson recruiting: Twitter reactions to Derion Kendrick’s commitment25m ago
- Elite Junior Day nets Clemson football in-state commitments.13h ago
- Clemson Tigers recruiting breakdown: Travis Etienne Jr.2d ago
- Twitter reactions to Travis Etienne Jr.’s commitment to Clemson2d ago
- Travis Etienne Jr. will be a Clemson or LSU Tiger today.3d ago