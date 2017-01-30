Clemson recruiting: Twitter reactions to Josh Belk’s commitment

The 2018 Clemson recruiting class is off to a hot start, over the weekend, the Tigers picked up commitments from a pair of in-state prospects, Josh Belk and Derion Kendrick. Josh Belk hails from Lewisville High School in Richburg, South Carolina. 247sports has Belk ranked as the 4th overall prospect in the state of South Carolina and the 119th overall prospect in the country.

Here are the best twitter reactions to Josh Belk’s commitment to Clemson.

#Clemson commit Josh Belk (@jbelk50) reminds me of Grady Jarrett. Had 78 tackles, 28 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FR, & 5 blocked PATs last season. pic.twitter.com/QTVcbXADWh — Tiger Talk (@TigerTalkSUR) January 29, 2017

Belk and Jarrett are similar in the fact that both are explosive off of the football. That being said, Belk has much better length and overall size than Grady Jarrett.

Josh Belk and his Coaches at Lewisville HS. Those folks are just good people. Congrats @jbelk50 https://t.co/i3gctNpuwO — QuackingTiger (@QuackingTiger) January 29, 2017

Welcome to the FAMILY JOSH!! Can’t wait to CU @ CU!! You made a great choice to #RideWithDABO! Compete and WIN at the highest! #WE2DEEP18 https://t.co/IDV9AbJuYy — TIGERS CLEMSON (@TIGER_FAMILY81) January 29, 2017

Here’s what some of the other Clemson recruits had to say:



Mike Jones Jr was the first member of the 2018 Clemson recruiting class and he has been the most active with other prospective recruits.

Xavier Thomas is the number two overall prospect in the country for the 2018 recruiting class. Clemson and South Carolina are stuck in a tough battle for the Palmetto State native. Should the Tigers win out they will have secured commitments from the number one player in the country in Trevor Lawrence and number two player in the country in Xavier Thomas.

This 2018 Clemson recruiting class is off to an outstanding start, however, their work is far from done. Dabo Swinney and his staff have a chance to haul in their best class to date in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

