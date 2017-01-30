Clemson recruiting: Twitter reactions to Derion Kendrick’s commitment

Clemson recruiting is picking up quickly in the 2018 class. The Tigers recently secured a commitment from Derion Kendrick of South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. 247sports has Kendrick ranked as the 2nd overall prospect in the state of South Carolina and the 76th overall prospect nationally.

Here are the best reactions we saw on twitter when Kendrick announced his decision:

Rock Hill used to be a black hole when it came to Clemson recruiting. Makes the pledge of guys like Derion Kendrick all the more special. — Robbie Tinsley (@RTinMan13) January 29, 2017

New #Clemson commit Derion Kendrick does it all. QB, WR, S, and return man. Silky smooth. pic.twitter.com/Xjv9aM3zhg — Tiger Talk (@TigerTalkSUR) January 29, 2017

As you can see, Derion Kendrick is a dynamic athlete. Kendrick is listed as a wide receiver, though he has the size and coverage ability to play defensive back. As this 2018 Clemson recruiting class continues to grow, it will become clear as to what position Derion Kendrick will play for the Tigers.

Here is what some of the fellow Clemson recruits had to say

Clearly both Clemson fans and players are excited about Derion Kendrick’s commitment to the Tigers. The 2018 Clemson recruiting class is shaping up to be special, the Tigers are hitting on premier in-state prospects, as well as national blue-chip recruits.

Be sure to stayed tuned for more recruiting news throughout the off-season, Clemson is locked in a tight race for Xavier Thomas, the number one overall prospect in the country in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

