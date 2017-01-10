Here’s how Clemson’s game-winning touchdown sounded on the radio

The Clemson Tigers clinched a national championship with a touchdown pass in the closing seconds of Monday’s title game, and like most dramatic events in sports, it sounded better on the radio.

Deshaun Watson rolled to the right and found an open Hunter Refroe for his second touchdown of the game with just one second left, giving Clemson its first title since the 1981 season. Here’s how ESPN’s Sean McDonough painted a word picture for his radio audience on Monday night:

Great call of the #Clemson game-winning TD by Sean McDonough on ESPN Radio. [Via SVP on ESPN] pic.twitter.com/Yboc59EInu — Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 10, 2017

You can check out a sideline view of the winning play right here.

Watson's late touchdown to give Clemson the lead followed a touchdown run by Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts on the previous drive.

– Kenny Ducey

