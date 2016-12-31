Clemson Football: Weekly News Bites, Year-End Edition

Normally, New Year’s articles are for maudlin recaps of sob stories or year-end lists ad nauseum. I’m not going to do that.

One, I want to watch football today until my eyes cross so this is going to be mercifully brief; and two, Clemson hasn’t played yet so I can’t do any kind of sad recap of their year in football as the year isn’t over.

Deshaun Watson is (probably) too classy: He is probably far too nice to get the type of snarky satisfaction that I got during the LSU v Louisville Citrus Bowl. I make no such claim, however. I giggled like a drunken schoolgirl today watching LSU dismember Louisville. I really thought that Dehsuan Watson should have won the Heisman, so seeing Lamar Jackson get discombobulated by the Tigers felt like reprisal. Ha! Take that, stupid Heisman committee.

Heavy.com has Deshaun Watson going to the 49ers: Yes, it’s just a mock draft, but those guys know their stuff. In their latest mock draft, the pundits at Heavy chose Watson to go to the San Francisco squad. You can look at the entire list here.

Okay, so I lied. USA Today put together a pretty cool little slideshow of the best highlights from this football season. Check it out here.

Vote for Clemson, dadgumit: If you go to Twitter, you can pick the team you think will (or should) win tonight’s Fiesta Bowl. Click on the link below and vote for your Tigers!

Happy New Year, everyone! Thanks for reading and I’ll see you in 2017.

