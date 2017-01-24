Clemson football: Reactions to new defensive line coach Todd Bates

The Clemson football program suffered significant losses on their coaching staff shorty after their National Championship victory. Defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks retired and defensive ends coach Marion Hobby took a job in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dabo Swinney did not offer any insight into the search for Brooks’ and Hobby’s respective replacements, but, now we know who it will be. Swinney hired former Alabama player, Todd Bates.

Todd Bates comes to Clemson from Jacksonville State, where he served as defensive line coach for the Gamecocks. During his three seasons at Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks went a combined 33-6 including an appearance in the 2015 National Championship game. While Bates may not have been the most heralded replacement option, Dabo Swinney has made good hires, time and time again. Bates will have big shoes to fill as Marion Hobby was a master at developing talent and recruiting.

Todd Bates is certainly excited about the opportunity to be apart of the Clemson football program. Bates took to twitter as soon as he was hired.

Clemson fans are showing their love and support as can be expected. Here are some of the best tweets that we saw.

Todd Bates will have a world of talent at his dispense. Clemson has one of the most deep and talented defensive line units in the entire country. Look for Bates to lean on the experience and leadership of guys like Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell come 2017.

