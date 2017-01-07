Clemson Football: News bites heading into National Championship

Clemson football is gearing up for their National Championship rematch with Alabama on Monday night. There have been a multitude of stories and soundbites circulated all week long. Here’s the best of the past week.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban predicted Clemson would be back in the National Title.



ESPN wrote a great piece on the rematch between Clemson football and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Bleacher Report released their list of “players to watch” in the National Championship game.

Alabama defensive end, Jonathan Allen was asked about Clemson’s football team. Here’s what he had to say.

Alabama DE Jonathan Allen on Clemson’s physicality: “screams of SEC football” — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) January 7, 2017

Alabama replaced offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin with Steve Sarkisian this past Monday. There was much speculation surrounding this decision as it comes extremely close to the biggest game of the year. The Tide have seemed to transition to Sarkisian smoothly. Freshman running back, Josh Jacobs had his to say.

Bama RB Josh Jacobs says offense quickly “fell in love” with Steve Sarkisian. “I’m like, ‘Man, he should have been here the whole time.’” — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 7, 2017

ESPN published a piece on Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow and spoke about his competitive nature. Renfrow is one of the best walk-on stories in the country.

Here’s a look at animations of Clemson Football coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama Football coach Nick Saban.



