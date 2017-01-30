Clemson Football: National Signing Day Live Tracker
Here is your one stop shop for all things Clemson recruiting leading up to National Signing Day. We will be constantly revamping the page with new news or stories, be sure to check back often.
Signed and Enrolled:
Mugs of Jan. enrollees, Hunter Johnson, Logan Rudolph, Baylon Spector & Blake Vinson. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily! pic.twitter.com/McBjTscLMj
Hunter Johnson
6’2, 201 lbs (Brownsburg, IN), ★★★★★
Prospect breakdown: Hunter Johnson
Blake Vinson
6’5.5, 295 lbs (Citra, FL), ★★★
Logan Rudolph
6’2, 228 lbs (Rock Hill, SC), ★★★★
Prospect breakdown: Logan Rudolph
Baylon Spector
6’2, 205 lbs (Calhoun, GA), ★★★
Prospect breakdown: Baylon Spector
Committed:
Tee Higgins
6’5, 188 lbs (Oakridge, TN), ★★★★★
Prospect Breakdown: Tee Higgins
Amari Rodgers
5’9, 221 lbs (Knoxville, TN), ★★★★
Prospect Breakdown: Amari Rodgers
A.J. Terrell
6’2, 180 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★
Prospect Breakdown: A.J. Terrell
Justin Foster
6’4, 250 lbs (Shelby, NC), ★★★★
Prospect Breakdown: Justin Foster
Jordan Williams
6’4, 260 lbs (Virginia Beach, VA), ★★★★
Prospect Breakdown: Jordan Williams
LeAnthony Williams Jr
6’0, 170 lbs (Roswell, GA), ★★★★
Prospect Breakdown: LeAnthony Williams Jr.
Travis Etienne
5’11, 210 lbs (Jennings, LA), ★★★★
Prospect Breakdown: Travis Etienne
Matt Bockhorst
6’4, 297 lbs (Cincinatti, OH) , ★★★★
Chase Brice
6’2, 207 lbs (Loganville, GA), ★★★★
Prospect Breakdown: Chase Brice
Noah DeHond
6’7, 320 lbs (Hightstown, NJ), ★★★
