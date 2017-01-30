Clemson Football: National Signing Day Live Tracker

Here is your one stop shop for all things Clemson recruiting leading up to National Signing Day. We will be constantly revamping the page with new news or stories, be sure to check back often.

Signed and Enrolled:

Mugs of Jan. enrollees, Hunter Johnson, Logan Rudolph, Baylon Spector & Blake Vinson. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily! pic.twitter.com/McBjTscLMj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 11, 2017



Hunter Johnson 6’2, 201 lbs (Brownsburg, IN), ★★★★★ QB, Committed 12/14/2015

Prospect breakdown: Hunter Johnson

247sports profile



Blake Vinson 6’5.5, 295 lbs (Citra, FL), ★★★ OT, Committed 1/31/2016

247sports profile



Logan Rudolph 6’2, 228 lbs (Rock Hill, SC), ★★★★ DE, Committed 5/6/2016

Prospect breakdown: Logan Rudolph

247sports profile



Baylon Spector 6’2, 205 lbs (Calhoun, GA), ★★★ S, Committed 8/15/2015

Prospect breakdown: Baylon Spector

247sports profile

Committed:



Tee Higgins 6’5, 188 lbs (Oakridge, TN), ★★★★★ WR, Committed 7/4/2016

Prospect Breakdown: Tee Higgins

247sports profile



Amari Rodgers 5’9, 221 lbs (Knoxville, TN), ★★★★ WR, Committed 2/14/2016

Prospect Breakdown: Amari Rodgers

247sports profile



A.J. Terrell 6’2, 180 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★ CB, Committed 8/19/2016

Prospect Breakdown: A.J. Terrell

247sports profile



Justin Foster 6’4, 250 lbs (Shelby, NC), ★★★★ DE, Committed 10/10/2016

Prospect Breakdown: Justin Foster

247sports profile



Jordan Williams 6’4, 260 lbs (Virginia Beach, VA), ★★★★ DE, Committed 8/6/2016

Prospect Breakdown: Jordan Williams

247sports profile



LeAnthony Williams Jr 6’0, 170 lbs (Roswell, GA), ★★★★ CB, Committed 2/22/2016

Prospect Breakdown: LeAnthony Williams Jr.

247sports profile



Travis Etienne 5’11, 210 lbs (Jennings, LA), ★★★★ RB, Committed 1/26/2017

Prospect Breakdown: Travis Etienne

247sports profile



Matt Bockhorst 6’4, 297 lbs (Cincinatti, OH) , ★★★★ OG, Committed 1/30/2016

247sports profile



Chase Brice 6’2, 207 lbs (Loganville, GA), ★★★★ QB, Committed 12/16/2015

Prospect Breakdown: Chase Brice

247sports profile



Noah DeHond 6’7, 320 lbs (Hightstown, NJ), ★★★ OT, Committed 8/17/2015

247sports profile

