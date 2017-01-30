Clemson Football: National Signing Day Live Tracker

Here is your one stop shop for all things Clemson recruiting leading up to National Signing Day. We will be constantly revamping the page with new news or stories, be sure to check back often.

Signed and Enrolled:


Hunter Johnson

6’2, 201 lbs (Brownsburg, IN), ★★★★★

QB, Committed 12/14/2015

Prospect breakdown: Hunter Johnson


Blake Vinson

6’5.5, 295 lbs (Citra, FL), ★★★

OT, Committed 1/31/2016

Logan Rudolph

6’2, 228 lbs (Rock Hill, SC), ★★★★

DE, Committed 5/6/2016

Prospect breakdown: Logan Rudolph


Baylon Spector

6’2, 205 lbs (Calhoun, GA), ★★★

S, Committed 8/15/2015

Prospect breakdown: Baylon Spector

Committed:


Tee Higgins

6’5, 188 lbs (Oakridge, TN), ★★★★★

WR, Committed 7/4/2016

Prospect Breakdown: Tee Higgins


Amari Rodgers

5’9, 221 lbs (Knoxville, TN), ★★★★

WR, Committed 2/14/2016

Prospect Breakdown: Amari Rodgers


A.J. Terrell

6’2, 180 lbs (Atlanta, GA), ★★★★

CB, Committed 8/19/2016

Prospect Breakdown: A.J. Terrell


Justin Foster

6’4, 250 lbs (Shelby, NC), ★★★★

DE, Committed 10/10/2016

Prospect Breakdown: Justin Foster


Jordan Williams

6’4, 260 lbs (Virginia Beach, VA), ★★★★

DE, Committed 8/6/2016

Prospect Breakdown: Jordan Williams


LeAnthony Williams Jr

6’0, 170 lbs (Roswell, GA), ★★★★

CB, Committed 2/22/2016

Prospect Breakdown: LeAnthony Williams Jr.


Travis Etienne

5’11, 210 lbs (Jennings, LA), ★★★★

RB, Committed 1/26/2017

Prospect Breakdown: Travis Etienne


Matt Bockhorst

6’4, 297 lbs (Cincinatti, OH) , ★★★★

OG, Committed 1/30/2016

Chase Brice

6’2, 207 lbs (Loganville, GA), ★★★★

QB, Committed 12/16/2015

Prospect Breakdown: Chase Brice


Noah DeHond

6’7, 320 lbs (Hightstown, NJ), ★★★

OT, Committed 8/17/2015

