Clemson football: National Championship bold predictions

Clemson football finds themselves back in the National Championship against Alabama once again. The Tigers looked impressive in their 31-0 route of Ohio State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. That being said, this Clemson football team will have their hands full in a rematch with Alabama. Here’s our bold predictions.

No individual player from either team will rush for 100+ yards:

Clemson and Alabama may surpass 100+ yards rushing wholesale, however, with the physical prowess of each teams defense, no player will do so on his own.

Alabama comes into the National Championship averaging 246.71 rushing yards per game. That being said, there is not one player on the entire Alabama roster who averages 100+ rushing yards per game by his self. Damien Harris leads Alabama in rushing and he only averages 75.62 yards per contest.

Clemson’s front seven is going to pose problems for Alabama’s running game. As a defense, the Tigers are second in the country in tackles for loss with 123 on the season. I expect Brent Venables to draw up a great game-plan focused on stopping Alabama’s running game.

Alabama’s defense comes into the game allowing just, 62.00 rushing yards per game. That paired with the fact that Clemson does not place an emphasis on running the football makes it unlikely that anyone from the Tigers will rush for 100+ yards.

Alabama will not score more than 17 points

This Clemson football team played with a visible chip on their shoulder against Ohio State. It is not easy to shut an Urban Meyer coached team out, in fact that is the first time that he has been shut out as a head coach. Ben Bouleware and that Clemson defense were playing just as hard with one minute left in the game as they were one minute into the game.

Clemson football was able to hold Ohio State to just 215 yards of total offense, which is nearly 100 yards less than any other defense was able to hold the Buckeyes to all season long.

Alabama’s offense, as good as it’s been is similar to Ohio State in the fact that they struggle to consistently throw the football down the field. Jalen Hurts has been impressive all year as a true freshman, but, he has not shown the ability to beat a good defense with his arm. Clemson football defensive coordinator, Brent Venables is known for his exotic blitzes, which will serve the Tigers well against Alabama. Jalen Hurts’ completion percentage drops to 42.6 percent when he is pressured.

I expect Clemson to stuff the run upfront, the Tigers have a very physical front seven lead by guys like Ben Bouleware, Carlos Watkins, and Christian Wilkins. One name to look for against Alabama is Clelin Ferrell, I expect Ferrell to have a strong showing against Alabama.

Points will be hard to come by in this one. After giving up 45 points to Alabama last year, this Clemson defense is taking this game personal.

Deon Cain will score two touchdowns

Clemson football has benefited from their recruiting success in the state of Florida. Sophomore wide receiver Deon Cain is continuing the strong legacy of players from Florida at Clemson. Deon Cain, a native of Tampa, will be giddy to play in this years National Championship.

Cain was suspended for last season’s College Football Playoff, so this is his first shot at playing for a National title. Cain is sixth on the team in receptions, however, he is second on the team in receiving touchdowns with 9 and he averages nearly 19.09 yards per catch.

Outside of Mike Williams, Deon Cain is Clemson’s most physically gifted receiver. At 6’1, 210 pounds Cain can absolutely fly. Mike Williams, Artavis Scott, and Jordan Leggett will receive their fair share of attention from Alabama’s defense. That’s where Deon Cain comes in. The sophomore speedster will be targeted often by Deshaun Watson.

I expect co-offensive coordinators Jeff Scott and Tony Elliot to move Cain into the slot and out wide against Anthony Averett. In the slot, Cain will likely be matched up with either a linebacker or Tony Brown and I think he will be able to exploit that match up with his speed. Averett was thrown into the fire due to injuries in Alabama’s secondary. Cain will test in less-experienced defensive back down the field.

