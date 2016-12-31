Clemson football: Hunter Renfrow’s dad, Tim Renfrow talked to us before the big game.

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a big impact on the 2015 College Football Playoffs with three touchdown catches, and he is hours away from trying to duplicate his efforts and lead his team to another National Championship game.

Renfrow has dealt with injuries this season and missed some time with his teammates, but he still has 29 catches and 4 big touchdowns.

His dad, Tim Renfrow will be in the stands tonight to watch his son and former player. Before he made his trip to Arizona, he briefly talked to me about Hunter and Clemson.

After losing to Alabama in the Championship game, Deshaun Watson and most of the players expressed their desire to get back to the playoffs and the championship. The playoffs are here now and that goal has been accomplished. Did you see any difference in Hunter’s preparations for this season?

Tim: No, I didn’t so much as see anything. I think it is probably true with all of them. They felt like they were good enough, because they had a lot of people back and they had been there. It was just a matter of doing what they needed to do to continue to get better, so I think they had the confidence that they could get back, if they just work and get better week by week.

But did you think that they could really get back to the playoffs?

Tim: I felt like they had a chance. Like I said, they have a lot of people back and a lot of weapons back. But it’s not easy to do. There’s a lot of luck involved, hard work involved, but I felt like they would have a chance.

Hunter experienced two setbacks with the hand injuries and missed four games. Had he ever been away from competition that long?

Tim: No, he’s never really been hurt. I think in high school he might have missed one game, when he broke his hand in the first-quarter of a game. But I don’t think that he’s missed any extended time.

How did he deal with being injured and missing games?

Tim: He understood that that was the way it was. Though he was chomping at the bit for the Louisville game since it was such a big game. But he understood and understood what he had to do. He worked hard. He also did a lot of things during that time to help him become better. As far as studying film and just being very involved in practice, so I think he became a better player.

Did you and your family have to offer any words of encouragement?

Tim: No. Not really. He came home the weekend they were off after playing at Georgia Tech on Thursday and he said, “I’m going to play next week.” We tried to make him understand that it probably wasn’t going to happen. They(coaches)do a good job up there and Coach Swinney and the trainer sat down and told him exactly what was going on, the timetable and it pretty much went as they said.

Hunter and Deshaun seem to have such good chemistry with each other on the field and when Deshaun needs a play, he looks for Hunter. Does he ever talk about his relationship with Deshaun on or off the field?

Tim: He doesn’t talk a lot, but he does talk about it some. They just have a close knit group-it’s all of them. They do a lot of throwing in the off-season together but not just those two-all of them. I think there is just a trust factor there and the big thing about DeShaun is that he knows that Hunter is going to be where he needs to be. It’s just a trust factor that you develop over time.

Clemson was doing well when Hunter decided to walk-on and the program has continued to progress. Back then, could you have imagined the program being this successful?

Tim: We knew they had a good program and we are really impressed with the staff. But you can’t really go and expect it, unless you’re Alabama. But to have the opportunity to play in the playoffs two years in a row is something special.

You’re an athletic director and a former head coach. Do you find yourself sometimes scouting your son’s next opponent?

Tim: No I’m just a dad and a spectator. I just enjoy watching the games. No I don’t do any of that. I do watch a lot of ballgames though.

Be an analyst for me. What is the key or keys to Clemson getting the win on New Year’s Eve?

Tim: They have to protect the football. I think they are good offensively. If they don’t turn it over and keep wearing down Ohio State, then they can win the ballgame. Ohio State is a great team, so they will need to make some plays and take the ball away. But it’s going to be a battle. I think if Clemson plays well, they will be right in there to win it. If they don’t, then Ohio State will.

Hunter has a lot of fans and is one of the most popular players on the team. As his dad, how does that make you feel?

Tim: It makes me feel good that he’s helping the team. That’s what Hunter wanted to do. He wanted to be a part of team and help them win. When he has contributed it’s been positive and so that is sort of what he wants to do.

