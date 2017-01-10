Clemson football displayed on cover of Sports Illustrated

There is not much that can top gracing the cover of a Sports Illustrated magazine. The Clemson football team had that honor bestowed upon them Monday night following their historic victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

SI COVER: Clemson climbs the mountain (all it took was a college football classic) https://t.co/xIn4NPYOSh pic.twitter.com/JlQnb9GuLK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2017

The Tigers fought tooth and nail with one of the best programs in the country to emerge victorious. I’ll admit, there was a few moments in the game where I questioned if Clemson could pull off another huge victory, but, once again the Tigers rose to the occasion.

The cover depicts Deshaun Watson’s game winning touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore wide out Hunter Renfrow. While Renfrow may be at the center of the photo, there is a much broader meaning behind the picture in my opinion.

In the background of this photo is Wayne Gallman, Mitch Hyatt, and the entire Clemson sideline. To have nearly the entire team in this photo is very fitting. This Clemson football program is more of a family than it is a team. Each and every player on the team displays a genuine love for one another. This victory was a complete team effort.

The part of this Sports Illustrated cover that stands out most to me is the fans. This Clemson fan base and community has waited 35 long years for another National Championship. Not to mention the fact that Clemson fell five points short of winning a National Championship last season. To see a sea of fans dressed in orange, white, and purple with their hands in the air signaling “touchdown” in utter joy is special.

Time stops for no man, as such preparations for next season will begin very shortly. While seasons seem to fly by in the blink of an eye, one thing is for sure. This 2016 Clemson football team will be forever remembered in the hearts of the Clemson faithful.

