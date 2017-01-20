Clemson football: Dabo Swinney’s biggest recruiting gems

Dabo Swinney has built Clemson football into a national power. The Tigers stand among college football’s best, because of their success on the recruiting trail. Here are the top five recruiting gems Clemson has signed under coach Swinney.

Before there were guys like Deshaun Watson, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence in the building, Clemson was not a destination for blue-chip recruits. Dabo Swinney and his staff have done an outstanding job of increasing the talent level at Clemson, while also strengthening the reputation surrounding the program.

Clemson football goes into the 2017 season defending their National Championship. Without the increased recruiting efforts, the Tigers wouldn’t even be able to distinguish themselves as National Champions.

The blue-chip recruits certainly bring in the headlines, however, the truly great programs are able to identify prospects that are not highly ranked or may not be ranked all-together and develop them into impact players down the road. Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have a reputation for taking chances on recruits and more often than not those chances pay off.

T.J. Green

Recruiting class: 2013

Listed as: ATH

Stars: Three

National Rank: NA

Positional Rank: 85th

State rank: 32 (AL)

Coming out of high school, T.J. Green was far from highly touted, he was simply a lanky kid out of Sylacauga, Alabama. Standing 6’2, 189 pounds T.J. had the frame to play either wide receiver, defensive back, or even linebacker if he bulked up. At first, Clemson used Green as a wide-out before switching him to defensive back in 2014.

Green started off slow as a sophomore only registering 18 total tackles and one interception. It wasn’t until his junior season that T.J Green flourished, racking up 95 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two forced fumbles. Green was apart of a talented secondary that helped get Clemson football to the National Championship in 2015. Unfortunately, the Tigers came up short, however, Green had played his way into the NFL draft. After the season ended Green decided to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the 2016 NFL draft.

T.J. Green was selected with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Due to injury T.J. Green saw extended playing time during his rookie season, totaling 43 tackles and two passes defended. We have yet to see what T.J. Green will turn out to be in the NFL.

Grady Jarrett

Recruiting class: 2011

Listed as: DT

Stars: Three

National rank: NA

Positional rank: 81st

State rank: 87th (GA)

Coming out of Conyers, Georgia, Grady Jarrett appeared to be a project player. Standing just 6’0, 282 pounds Jarrett was at a disadvantage from the perspective of a defensive tackle. That being said, Jarrett developed into a prominent player in the Clemson football program.

During his freshman season in 2011 Jarrett saw limited time, recording just 4 total tackles on the year. As a sophomore, Jarrett was much improved racking up 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked field goal. Clemson saw much of the same improvement from Grady Jarrett during his junior season where he recorded 59 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Grady Jarrett’s senior season was nearly identical to his junior statistically.

After leaving Clemson, Garrett was drafted with the 137th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Jarrett has steadily improved for Atlanta as he once did for Clemson. The Falcons are gearing up for their NFC Championship game vs the Green Bay Packers.

Wayne Gallman

Recruiting class: 2013

Listed as: OLB

Stars: Three

National rank: 310th

Positional rank: 21st

State rank: 24th (GA)

Coming out of Grayson High school, Wayne Gallman was listed as a linebacker on most recruiting websites, however, Clemson was recruiting him as a running back. The leap of faith sure worked out for the Clemson football program as Gallman went on to be one of the best backs in the country during his three seasons as a starter.

Over his career Gallman amassed 3,429 yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground. Gallman also caught 65 passes for 473 yards and two touchdowns over his career. Wayne Gallman has a unique running style, he is sort of like a slashing two guard on the basketball court, once he sees a lane he puts his foot in the ground and hits it full force. While Gallman may be a bigger back, but, he has no problem getting his pad level down and running through would-be-tacklers.

Gallman is one of four Tigers to declare early for the 2017 NFL draft. Wherever Wayne Gallman ends up he will surely make an impact, whether it be on special teams or as a running back. Gallman is a respectful, hard working player with an aptitude for delivering hits on the gridiron.

Vic Beasley

Recruiting class: 2010

Listed as: ATH

Stars: Two

National rank: NA

Positional rank: NA

State rank: NA (GA)

Vic Beasley was as far from the spotlight as you can get as a major division one recruit. Coming out of Adairsville, Georgia, Beasley was 6’5, 213 pounds. If you put him at wide receiver he would have blended right in. Hats off to the work that the Clemson football staff did in developing Vic Beasley into arguably the best pass rusher Clemson has ever had.

Beasley flirted with tight end during the beginning of his career before settling at defensive end. As a redshirt sophomore, Beasley burst on to the scene with an eight sack season. As a junior Beasley would improve upon that mark posting 13 sacks on the year. Vic Beasley’s performance as a junior put him in position to leave school early for the 2013 NFL draft. In what can now be described as a wise move, Beasley decided to come back to school for his senior season. During his senior year Beasley posted 12 sacks which helped him break the Clemson career sacks mark with 33 on his career.

Following his final season at Clemson, Vic Beasley was drafted with the 8th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. As a rookie Beasley struggled only recording four sacks on the year, however, in his second season as a Falcon Beasley led the NFL in sacks with 15.5 on the year.

Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow is far and away the biggest recruiting gem that Dabo Swinney has brought into the Clemson football program. Coming out of Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Renfrow was not listed on any major recruiting websites.

Renfrow did not even have a scholarship to begin his career at Clemson. The South Carolina native, walked on to the football team and earned his way on to the field. As a redshirt freshman Hunter Renfrow caught 33 passes for 492 yards and five touchdowns, including two in the 2015 National Championship loss to Alabama. As a redshirt sophomore, Hunter Renfrow was able to improve upon those numbers despite missing a few games with a hand injury. Renfrow caught 44 passes for 495 yards and six touchdowns, including another two touchdown performance in the National Championship against a familiar foe in Alabama.

Hunter Renfrow will go down in Clemson football history for his heroic performances in both the 2015 an 2016 National Championship games. Renfrow was on the receiving end of the game winning touchdown in the 2016 National Championship rematch with Alabama.

