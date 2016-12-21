Clemson Football: Coach Swinney Announces Captains for 2016

(From ClemsonTigers.com) Coach Swinney announced the six permanent team captains yesterday.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has announced six permanent captains for the 2016 football season. There are three from both sides of the ball. They will serve as the captains for the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Offensive captains are quarterback Deshaun Watson, center Jay Guillermo and tight end Jordan Leggett. Defensive captains are tackle Carlos Watkins, linebacker Ben Boulware and strong safety Jadar Johnson.

Here is a bit of background on the chosen players. Watson is the first two-time Heisman finalist from an ACC institution. Guillermo is a two-time All-ACC selection; and Leggett is a two-time Mackey Award finalist. Watkins was named a first-team All-ACC player each of the last two years and was a first-team All-American in 2016 according to CBS Sports. Watkins was also a second-team selection by the Associated Press. Boulware was the ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and second team All-American. Johnson went from a reserve player in 2015 to first-team All-ACC in 2016.

These players have been instrumental to Clemson’s success the last few years. Since 2014, Clemson has won the ACC championship twice and has finished the season ranked in the top five in the nation. The Tigers have also played in the College Football Playoff each of the last two years.

