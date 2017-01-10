Clemson football: Best twitter reactions to National Championship victory

Clemson football is your 2016 National Champions! Last nights victory over Alabama was one of the most physical Championship’s I have ever witnessed. Hat’s off to Dabo Swinney and his players for staying the course even when things got tight. Here’s our favorite tweets following the win.

Welcome to the “beat Bama” club @RubbingTheRock. — Ole Hotty Toddy (@OleHottyToddy) January 10, 2017

Our buddies over at Ole Hotty Toddy had to give us a quick shout out for slaying the dragon that is Alabama.

Andddd Hunter Renfrow is awesome… #NationalChampionship — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 10, 2017

Just win baby! The Oakland Raiders superstar quarterback, Derek Carr showed Hunter Renfrow a lot of love throughout the game.

Clemson fans hopping out of bed this morning…https://t.co/Ryq0ymlSmz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2017

Christian Wilkins was a dominant force all night for the Tigers, but, his biggest impact came emotionally. Regardless if he made the play or not, Wilkins played with a heightened level of intensity the entire game.

After the heartbreak of last year, Howard runs free again, DW4 gets one drive to go down as a CFB legend, and an onside kick to seal it. — Dear Old Clemson (@DearOldClemson) January 10, 2017

This tweet was spot on. There is nothing more fitting than to have Deshaun Watson drive Clemson down for the game winning score as time expired. Even more fitting was the fact that a walk-on wide receiver in Hunter Renfrow caught a game winning touchdown on a defense chock-full of five star recruits.

Clemson 5th-year seniors played in 7 “bowl” games. They were underdogs in all 7. They won 6 of 7. Underrated Tigers finally get their due. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 10, 2017

The resiliency of this Clemson football program is a testament to what Dabo Swinney and his staff preach to these players. The emphasis on belief and togetherness is truly one-of-a-kind.

I didn’t come this far to only come this far. Still think about this everyday. One last ride. See y’all in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/tym9juQGAa — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) August 1, 2016

Wow, to think about the journey that Clemson has taken to get to this point as a program. For Ben Bouleware to tweet this before the season began just shows the sheer determination dwelling within this Clemson football team.

