Clemson Football: Analyzing the 2016 schedule with Chad Kelly at starting QB

What if “Swag” Kelly would have remained at Clemson? What would the 2016 season have been like?

Chad Kelly, the nephew of Buffalo Bills great, Jim Kelly, was once a member of the Clemson football program. There was great promise surrounding Kelly, however, his issues off the field ultimately proved to be too much for Dabo Swinney to deal with so off he was released from the program.

Kelly eventually wound up transferring to Ole Miss where he was a two year starter. Ole Miss went 15-10 in Kelly’s two seasons as a starter. During his two seasons in Oxford, Kelly completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns. Chad also ran for 832 yards and 15 touchdowns.

While things certainly worked out good for Kelly, the Clemson football program got the much better end of the deal. The Tigers were able to find their quarterback of the future in Deshaun Watson. Not only did Watson turn out to be better than Kelly, he is the best quarterback to ever play at Clemson.

Who doesn’t love a good hypothetical? Let’s take a look at what Clemson’s season would have been like with Chad Kelly at quarterback.

Games 1-6

Week 1 @ Auburn- W

Although Chad Kelly is no Deshaun Watson, I believe this Clemson football team would have been able to defeat Auburn with him as the starter. The main reason is because of Clemson’s defense. Auburn’s offense is predicated on running the football and Clemson’s front seven is just not having that quite frankly.

Week 2 vs Troy- W

If Clemson got in a tight game with Troy with Kelly at quarterback then Clemson might lose, however, it is still Troy. The Tigers would win this football game because of the talent surrounding Chad Kelly.

Week 3 vs South Carolina State- W

No offense to South Carolina State, but, they have little to no chance against a program like Clemson. Their resources as a program are just not on the same level as that of Clemson. This Clemson football team would handily beat them with nearly anyone at quarterback.

Week 4 @ Georgia Tech- W

Again, while Kelly may not be on the same level as Deshaun Watson, it’s not like he isn’t completely incapable of putting up points. The Tigers defense is too talented upfront and too disciplined for Georgia Tech to effectively run the triple option. Clemson would win.

Week 5 vs Louisville- L

Deshaun Watson was the reason that Clemson built an early lead against the Cardinals. If it wasn’t for Deshaun, Clemson would not have been able to climb their way back into the game after Louisville took the lead. Kelly does not have that “it” factor that Deshaun does. Without Watson, Lamar Jackson would have steadily pulled away from the Tigers. The Cardinals had too much firepower.

Week 6 @ Boston College- W

Boston College doesn’t have the talent that they once did. Gone are the days of Matt Ryan and Luke Kuechly. Clemson would have been able to defeat the Eagles, it may not have been a blowout, but, the Tigers would beat them.

Games 7-12

Week 7 vs NC State- W

If you were to play this game over again, Clemson would run NC State out of the stadium. I am a true believer that any team can be beat on any given Saturday. The Tigers didn’t show up in this one and were still able to squeeze out a victory. Chad Kelly would be able to move the ball on that Wolfpack defense.

Week 9 @ Florida State- L

Chad Kelly played Florida State in the season opener this season, eventually losing 45-34. I think Deshaun Watson’s poise has was a big reason that Clemson was able to go into Doak Campbell stadium and get a victory. I do not think that Kelly has that same sense of calm about him. The Seminoles defense would bottle Chad Kelly up.

Week 10 vs Syracuse- W

Cuse head coach Dino Babers is going to turn Syracuse around shortly, however, in his first season as head coach the Orange didn’t have enough to play with Clemson. The Tigers would still defeat Syracuse with Chad Kelly at quarterback.

Week 11 vs Pittsburgh- W

Chad Kelly may not be on the same level as Deshaun Watson as a quarterback, but, the one thing that Kelly may do better than Deshaun is take care of the football. Watson was forcing throws in the red-zone against the Panthers. I believe that Clemson’s supporting cast would had proven to be too much for the Panthers had they taken better care of the football.

Week 12 @ Wake Forest- W

The Demon Deacons were much better this year, especially on defense. I still believe that Clemson’s talent on defense and at the skill positions surrounding the quarterback would be too much for Wake Forest to overcome.

Week 13 vs South Carolina- W

The Gamecocks have one of the youngest, and most talent depleted rosters in the country. Chad Kelly and the entire Clemson football team would handily defeat USCjr.

Post season

ACC Championship vs Virginia Tech- L

Virginia Tech defensive coordinator, Bud Foster is one of the best in the business. Deshaun Watson’s ability to extend plays and run the football helped defeat the Hokies. I am not sure that Chad Kelly would be up to the task. Justin Fuente turned the Hokies offense into a high powered machine lead by Jerrod Evans. I think Tech would have out-scored Clemson in a shoot out.

Fiesta Bowl vs Ohio State- L

Urban Meyer is a master-motivator. The Buckeyes were ready to play against Clemson, however, Deshaun Watson was too much for Ohio State to handle. I believe that the Ohio State defense would have suffocated Kelly. That secondary was chock-full of future NFL players such as Malik Hooker, Gareon Conley, and Marshon Lattimore.

National Championship vs Alabama- L

Surprisingly, Chad Kelly is one of the only other quarterbacks besides Deshaun Watson to have success against the Tide. That being said, this isn’t just any game. This Alabama defense would have been laser focused in the National Championship. I believe that the Tide’s team speed on defense would have proved to be too much for Kelly to handle. If it wasn’t for Deshaun Watson’s ability to focus and stay calm, the Tigers would have lost. There is no way that Chad Kelly is leading two consecutive scoring drives against Alabama in the last five minutes of the game. That’s no knock on Kelly, rather, an endorsement of the greatness of Deshaun Watson.

All-in-all, with Chad Kelly at quarterback Clemson would have been a good team, but, not a Championship caliber team. There is something to be said about the qualities that separate great quarterbacks from good quarterbacks. The thing that separates Watson from Kelly cannot be measured, it cannot be tested at the combine, it is that elusive “it” factor. To measure Deshaun Watson’s greatness you must look inside of him.

