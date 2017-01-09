Why Clemson should be a model for every other program in college football

Shortly after his Tigers beat Ohio State in this year’s national semifinal, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took the podium in a cramped media room in Glendale, Arizona.

With his hat sitting atop his head and a relaxed look on his face, Swinney was asked about Clemson and their rise from a national afterthought to one of the best programs in college football. He was asked about their slow grind from a 9-5 season in 2009 to 6-7 a year later, all the way to 2017, where the Tigers are now playing for a second straight national championship.

As Swinney began to answer, he gave a brilliant soliloquy about his program as a whole, and how they’ve gotten to this moment. Here is part of what he said:

“It’s not just this team. I mean we’ve been on a journey since ’09. You’ve gotta do something once. And it seems like once you kind of knock the lid off whatever barrier it is that you think is in place, then you can do it again.

And I know in ’09 we were just trying to win the division. Golly, if we could just win the division. And we did. Now we’ve got five division titles. And then it was, like, okay, can we just win 10 games. Boy, wouldn’t that be great? Now we’ve got six 10-plus win seasons. Then it was can we win the conference? Then we got three conference titles.

But it takes a group of young people to break through — that ’09 team broke through and won the division. And that ’11 team broke through and won the conference in 10 games. And the ’12 team beat LSU. The ’13 team won a BCS bowl game, beat Ohio State. Every team has its own thing and own responsibility….”

Since that win over over Ohio State in 2013, things have obviously exploded. The Tigers followed up that Orange Bowl victory with a 10-3 season in 2014, which included a victory over Oklahoma in the Russell Athletic Bowl. That was followed by two of the best seasons in program history, which included a 27-2 record overall, two ACC titles, and two trips to the national championship game.

After listening to Swinney break down his program’s trajectory, it’s hard to dispute the argument that Clemson should be the model for every program in college football.

Not every school can go out and hire Nick Saban or an NFL coach with a track record of college success and pay him whatever it takes to leave the pros and come to back to school. Not every school can be built by one great recruiting class or one transcendent star. Not every school can – or should – continually cycle through coaches, going to the next guy, after the next guy, after the next guy when things aren’t suddenly fixed after a year or two.

Some schools need to go out and hire the coach that is right for them (even if it isn’t the biggest name) use patience, and let him grow into the job. To use a bad Butch Jones term, they need to build it “brick by brick.”

That’s exactly what Clemson has done. And it’s also why they find themselves where they are today: As one of the most consistently excellent programs in college football.

To fully understand how far Clemson has come, it’s only fair to start with where it all began. It happened in 2008, when Swinney was named head coach, first on an interim basis, and then full-time following the season. To say the hire was “underwhelming” at the time would be an understatement. It was basically laughable, with everyone’s reaction pretty much the same. How could Clemson – one of the most tradition-rich programs in college football – really hire a guy who’d never been a head coach and who only a few months before served as a receivers coach? Had the program really fallen that far? Were there really not any better candidates out there?

It seemed like that was the case, and in defense of those who doubted Swinney, it’s not like he gave them a ton of reason to feel confident early on. He went a respectable 9-5 in his first full year, before dipping to 6-7 in his second full season and third overall after taking over as an interim.

That’s when a lot of schools would have cut bait. In 2017, a 6-7 record in year three (and 19-15 record overall at that point) is almost always grounds for firing. It’s a completely understandable excuse to get rid of a head coach, especially when he was an unpopular hire in the first place.

But instead of letting him go, as Swinney noted this week, his AD gave him the vote of confidence, and Clemson has really never looked back since. Instead of firing Swinney they gave him room to breathe. And it’s resulted in one of the emergence of one of the most dominant programs in all of college football, and arguably the sport’s second most consistent team behind only Alabama.

Dabo said he thought he was going to be fired when Terry Don Phillips called meeting after 2010 season. Instead got vote of confidence. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 4, 2017

As Swinney noted, things started small. In 2011, the goal was 10 wins (which the Tigers got) and an ACC title, which came that season as well. Starting in that 2011 season, Clemson has finished with six straight 10+ win seasons, with three ACC titles along the way. They have beaten everyone from LSU, to Oklahoma (twice) and Ohio State (twice) in bowl season. They have advanced to two straight national championship games, while also slowly becoming one of the NFL’s best feeder systems, with 33 players in the league overall.

Basically there’s only one thing Clemson hasn’t done: Win a national championship. It’s something Swinney also addressed that night in Glendale.

“We’ve done about everything that you can do multiple times. But we have not been able to win it all. But you gotta get yourself in position to do that [by taking the little steps along the way].”

So will Clemson finally break through and get their national championship on Monday? Whether they do or not, one thing is for sure: They’ve proven there is more than one way to build a program. That cycling through coaches isn’t always the answer, and that it’s OK to hire a guy you believe in, and be patient as his vision plays out.