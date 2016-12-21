Chop Chat Staff Debates Pros, Cons of Skipping Bowl Games

After Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey decided to skip their teams’ bowl games this season, we debate whether that’s a good or bad thing.

It has been one of the hot button topics in the world of college football over the last week as the running backs both decided to skip the bowl games for LSU and Stanford, respectively, and prepare for next April’s NFL Draft – where both will likely be first round picks.

Everyone from fans to teammates and seemingly every member of the media has an opinion on the subject – and we here at Chop Chat are no different. While contributor Ty Ragans is cool with the move, co-expert Jason Parker is boiling mad over it.

We take a look at each side’s point of view and let you decide which side of the issue you are on.

Three Reasons It’s the Right Call

By Ty Ragnas, Chop Chat contributor

Personally, I have no problem with elite talents such as Fournette and McCaffrey electing to skip their bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL. I believe it is a personal decision, and I can’t fault anyone for wanting to protect their personal future as well as the future of their family.

No. 1 – Bowl Games Are Just Glorified Exhibitions

To be frank, the Citrus Bowl and Sun Bowl are not considered to be elite destinations for the post season, especially to teams with the expectations of LSU and Stanford. One would have to think that if LSU and Stanford were in the playoff or even playing in a New Years Six bowl game, Fournette and McCaffrey might make different decisions.

In the grand scheme of things, Fournette and McCaffrey don’t have anything to gain by participating in these games. They do however, stand a lot to lose if they were to suffer a serious injury. Just last season Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith was projected as a first round pick until he suffered a severe knee injury in the Fiesta bowl, potentially costing the elite prospect millions of dollars.

No. 2 – Injury History is More Important

While neither Fournette nor McCaffrey have suffered from a severe injury causing structural damage, they have both dealt with their share of nagging injuries. McCaffrey suffered a minor injury early in an October matchup with Washington State, causing him to exit that contest early and to miss Stanford’s matchup with Notre Dame the following week. Fournette’s injury issues have been well documented this season as he has been forced to sit out four of the Tigers’ 11 regular season matchups.

Not only does skipping out on bowl preparation and bowl games reduce the risk of serious injury, it also allows the players to take the extra time they need in order to get healthy before the draft process begins. With the recent injury history of these two athletes, it would make sense for them to rest and become fully healthy rather than risk injury in a virtually meaningless game.

No. 3 – Exploitation of College Players Can’t Continue

Let’s call it what it is, by the very definition of the word, big time college football players are being exploited. The revenue that these athletes bring in for their respected schools is astronomical. The athletes are compensated to a degree, but the compensation does not match the value of players such as Fournette and McCaffrey. Because of this exploitation, Fournette and McCaffrey are smart not to expose themselves to injury risk in these bowl games.

The players have upped their value with their performance on the field through out their respected careers, the schools have benefited from said value. Now, the players have an option to protect the value that they have worked hard to obtain. Yes, the players have a responsibility to their teammates and the universities that have provided them with scholarships.

I would argue the players have a greater responsibility to themselves and their families. If this were the playoffs or even a New Years Six bowl, I believe Fournette and McCaffrey would be playing. But it’s the Citrus Bowl and the Sun Bowl, and I personally believe the running backs are making a good decision.

Call Fournette, McCaffrey And Others What They Are: Quitters

By Jason Parker, Chop Chat Co-Expert

The decision by these two star running backs is being applauded by many as the right call since they are looking forward to their “future”. At the same time, they have turned their backs on the teammates they claimed were “family” for the three or four years with their respective programs – giving them the big middle finger and saying everything in the past was BS.

Right now, college football is being taken over by a sentiment that the game is just a stepping stone for the big paychecks of the NFL. Players don’t care about winning championships in many cases – it’s about getting the most television exposure so they can get out in three seasons (listen to the rash of commits who admit it by saying they intend to spend ‘the next three years’) and be in the NFL.

Ty’s last paragraph completely shows why this is a horrible thing for the sport. Just like a majority of people who take that position, the argument is that since it’s “only” the Citrus Bowl or the Sun Bowl, it doesn’t matter and the two should be celebrated for choosing selfishness over team.

What message is that sending to the 25 seniors on the Stanford roster, most of whom will be playing their final football games ever come next Friday? How about the 18 seniors on LSU’s roster taking the field for the final time the next day? Both of their star players have looked at each team and said they aren’t worthy of each player’s presence.

Injuries are a part of football and can’t be determined with a crystal ball. Ask former Miami Hurricanes running back Melvin Bratton about that following a knee injury in the 1988 Orange Bowl. Maybe it’s just me, but I would be hesitant to select someone who can so easily quit on a group he called “family”.

Fournette said he’s ’85 to 90′ percent healed from his ankle injury. Does he really think he’s the only player on the Tigers’ roster right now who is a little banged up? At least I’ll give him some leeway since he’s going to be one of the top picks – McCaffrey is right now projected to be the 29th overall pick and is just doing it to keep his name in the conversation after a 2016 season that was a disappointment for him.

Make no mistake about it, the two players and anyone else who does it are entitled to do so. But instead of saying they are skipping the bowl game, write the sentence the way it should be: Fournette and McCaffrey (and all who follow) quit on their team when the going got tough and the spotlight faded.

