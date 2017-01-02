Chop Chat 2016 FSU Football Awards: Offensive MVP

It’s award time for FSU football from the Chop Chat staff as we honor the best players and moments from the 2016 season.

For fans of the Florida State Seminoles in 2016, it was a season that went from depression to redemption and from high expectations to building for the 2017 season. A year that started with a top five ranking ended with a five game winning streak – including an instant classic in their bowl game – to get double digit wins for the fifth straight season, something hasn’t happened since the dynasty era.

It was a year where superstars named Cook and Walker continued to shine while newcomers like Francois, McFadden and Murray made their name. Here at Chop Chat, site experts Jason Parker and Kelvin Hunt recapped every second of action this season (all 46,800 of them) to break down top players, the unsung heroes and those who made a name for themselves – as well as the most important game of the 2016 campaign.

Here’s a look at another Chop Chat award for FSU football in 2016 – this time, we pick the offensive MVP.

Kelvin’s Offensive MVP – RB Dalvin Cook

It would be an understatement to say the season got off to a slow start for Dalvin Cook. He was pedestrian in the first three games, and physically didn’t quite look right. He looked like he had lost a step speed wise and wasn’t the same player.

However, he has been the best running back in the country every since his 75 yard TD run on his first carry against South Florida. Cook became the all-time leading rusher at FSU this season, and had more yards from scrimmage than the previous year. He finished the season with 1,765 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. The biggest change from the previous two years is that Cook became a legitimate threat in the passing game this season.

He finished with 33 receptions for 488 yards and one touchdown. Cook averaged nearly 15 yards per reception. He was the straw the stirred the drink and who FSU went to when they needed to make a play on offense. Cook always made the play more times than not. He’ll leave FSU as the best running back in FSU history.

Jason’s Offensive MVP – RB Dalvin Cook

Okay, yes it is a cop out to pick the same one that Kelvin did – but can you really argue that the junior from Miami was not the best player on that side of the ball this season. It isn’t just because he became the school’s all time leading rusher and broke his own single season record, but because of what he meant to the team.

After an embarrassing defeat to Louisville, Cook single handedly led the ‘Noles to a win the following week by going for over 250 yards against USF when the Seminoles needed a win the most. He would do it again weeks later against Miami the week after a loss – and again coming up big when needed in the Orange Bowl win over Michigan.

It was no shock that Cook decided to turn pro after this season – because he is going to be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft and will no doubt have a successful pro career after living up to expectations during his three college seasons.

Honorable Mention

QB Deondre Francois – Over 3,300 yards and a nearly three to one touchdown to interception ratio is a hell of a start to his college career.

WR Travis Rudolph – The junior was the leader of the unit, nearly having twice as many yards as the second closest player behind him to go along with seven scores.

WR Nyqwan Murray – The sophomore became a top target of late, coming up with clutch catches against N.C. State and in the bowl against Michigan.

