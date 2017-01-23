Chip Kelly Tied To Another NFL Offensive Coordinator Position

Former Oregon and San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Chip Kelly may be in line for a job with the Atlanta Falcons.

It is an interesting scenario. The Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Super Bowl in a few weeks and Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan is reportedly set to interview for a second time with the San Francisco 49ers sometime this week. Kelly’s name has been mentioned as one to possibly replace Shanahan if he leaves for the 49ers.

The advantage is in Shanahan’s court. He is the only candidate the team is still considering for their Head Coaching Position.

The position would be a perfect fit for an NFL Coach looking to rebuild his image after a rough start in the National Football League. Atlanta has a bevy of weapons including a Star Quarterback in Matt Ryan and a bevy of talent at the Wide Receiver and Running Back Position. It would also allow Kelly to install his Offense which might look really good in Atlanta.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers and will play in the Super Bowl in a few weeks. Atlanta will face New England in Houston. Any hiring cannot be done with the Falcons until after final game of the season.

