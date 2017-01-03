Chip Kelly not ruling out return to college football

There is a chance that Chip Kelly returns to college football, he tells FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

Two days after being fired by the 49ers, Kelly said that he would consider a return to the level which saw him reach great success.

“I evaluate all jobs individually,” he said. “I wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Feldman also reported that a group of schools who already have head coaches is considering making a change if they can hire Kelly.

The 53-year-old went 2–14 in his first season with the 49ers before being let go this week. Before that, he went 26–21 in three seasons with the Eagles.

Prior to the NFL, he was 46–7 in four seasons at Oregon, winning two bowl games and losing in the 2012 national championship game.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on