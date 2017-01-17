Chip Kelly Could Return To Jacksonville Jaguars As Offensive Coordinator

Chip Kelly interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach opening that went to Doug Marrone, but he is now considered a favorite for the Offensive Coordinator position with the Jaguars.

It has been an interesting few weeks for former Oregon Ducks Head Coach Chip Kelly. Following his dismissal in San Francisco following a 13 game losing streak through the 2016 season and season-ending loss to Seattle, his name has come up a few times.

In an interview he did after leaving San Franciso Kelly said he would consider all options, even returning to the College game. It appears he will be remaining in the National Football League. Chip Kelly is among several candidates in the running for the Offensive Coordinator position.

Chip Kelly went into #Jaguars OC job interview believing he was going get an offer. Has some assistant hires ready. Good chance it happens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2017

Blake Bortles is certainly a Quarterback that fits Kelly’s style of Offense. Tom Coughlin, now in the Front Office with Jacksonville would likely have a say in the decision. Keep in mind that Kelly and Coughlin also know each other from facing off when Coughlin was with the Giants as Head Coach and Kelly was in Philadelphia. Familiarity may ‘Win The Day’ in this situation.

Chip Kelly spent one season in San Francisco and went 2-14. As a Head Coach in the NFL he is 28-35.

