Chiefs make Villanova’s Kpassagnon the first FCS selection

(STATS) – Kansas City Chiefs fans are already learning how to pronounce Tanoh Kpassagnon.

It’s easier to recognize the former Villanova defensive end’s talent.

The Chiefs selected Kpassagnon with the 59th overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night in Philadelphia.

The three-day draft, which concludes on Saturday, is being held less than 20 miles from Villanova’s campus.

Kpassagnon’s full name is pronounced tawn-oh pass-N-yo. Even Carlos Carson, the former two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who announced the Chiefs’ selection, struggled to get it right.

During the draft buildup, Kpassagnon drew comparisons to New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. He’s a physical specimen at 6-foot-7, 289 pounds, with 35 5/8-inch arms and 10 5/8-inch hands.

“This guy’s rare in terms of the measurables,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said of the draft’s first selection from the FCS level. “You see the big hands, strong hands, the ability to control blockers, he’s got a powerful punch. He’s just raw. He needs good coaching and he needs to be developed. I think he can be an impact starter one day in the league. I think early on, he’s going to be used as a situational player.”

An agile speed rusher off the edge, Kpassagnon blossomed over his final two seasons at Villanova. As a junior in 2015, he totaled 9 1/2 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks while earning All-CAA Football first-team honors. As a senior, he was named the conference’s defensive player of the year and ranked among the FCS leaders with 21 1/2 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Kpassagnon was raised in the United States, although his father is from the Ivory Coast and mother from Uganda.

He became the first Villanova draft pick since offensive tackle Ben Ijalana was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2011 draft (No. 49).