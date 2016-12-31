Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Live Stream: Watch Washington vs Alabama Online

The Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Washington Huskies in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, the first of the 2016 College Football Playoff matchups. Here is how to watch the game online.

Alabama heads in to the Peach Bowl looking to win and take one step further towards repeating as National Champions. Alabama enters the game undefeated at 13-0, as the Crimson Tide mostly rolled through their SEC schedule this season. The Tide are led by freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts on offense, who has been spectacular this season. On defense, the Tide present the most dominant defense in the country and are led by the best defensive lineman in college football in Jonathan Allen. Alabama will need to shut the high powered Washington offense down if they are to advance to the Championship game.

Washington is the only team out of the four playoff teams to have never played in any previous playoff games, but that doesn’t mean the Huskies don’t deserve to be here. Washington had an amazing season led by quarterback Jake Browning and his offensive weapons, John Ross and Myles Gaskin. The Huskies have an impressive and underrated defense led by star defensive back, Budda Baker. The Huskies defense led the nation in turnovers this season with 33. The Huskies enter this game hot after their dismantling of the Colorado Buffaloes in the Pac-12 Championship game.

Here is all of the information you need for the College Football Playoff matchup of Alabama and Washington:

Date: 12/31/2016

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Georgia Dome

Time: 3:00pm ET

Spread: -14 Alabama

Over/under: 53

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction:

This matchup features polar opposites for the teams. Alabama brings the dominate defense and Washington brings in the high powered offense. The Crimson Tide have a balanced and sometimes explosive offense, while Washington has a stalwart and turnover causing defense. Something will have to give in this playoff matchup, and I tend to lean with experience which is why I think Alabama will win this ball game. The Crimson Tide are used to this stage and their defense should be able to make plays to slow the Huskies down on offense. Expect the Crimson Tide to move on to the Championship, once again.

This article originally appeared on