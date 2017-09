Cheek, Summers lead Elon past Charleston Southern 19-17 (Sep 16, 2017)

ELON, N.C. (AP) Davis Cheek accounted for two touchdowns and Elon held on to beat Charleston Southern 19-17 on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers (0-2) scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, but Tyler Tekac missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Cheek threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kortez Weeks in the first quarter, and his 8-yard TD run stretched the Phoenix lead to 19-7 midway through the third quarter.

Anthony Ellis intercepted a Cheek’s pass to open the fourth quarter. Noah Shuler dove in from the 1 six plays later, and Tekac kicked a 37-yard field goal with 5:46 to play.

On the ensuing series, Johnny Robinson sacked Cheek on third-and-7 to force an Elon (2-1) punt. Shane Bucenell led the Buccaneers on an 11-play drive before Tekac missed the game-ending field goal.

Malcolm Summers ran for a 30-yard touchdown and a career-best 178 yards for Elon.

